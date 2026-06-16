‘I was a huge fan of German legend Lothar Matthaus’ says former Indian captain Jo Paul Ancheri

Former India captain and one of the country’s most celebrated midfielders, Jo Paul Ancheri is currently part of the star-studded official Malayalam commentary team for the World Cup. A two-time AIFF Player of the Year (1994 and 2001), he was also a star of the ‘Blue Tigers’ side that came agonisingly close to the final round of the 2002 World Cup qualifiers.

Amid his demanding commentary schedule, TNIE sits down with Jo Paul for a quick chat on his World Cup memories, the team he is backing this time, India’s prospects, and his experience behind the microphone.

The World Cup is a celebration for football fans across the world, and we Indians always pick our favourites. Which is your favourite World Cup team? Who are you rooting for this year?

For the past couple of World Cups, I have been backing England. This year too, I hope they win the tournament. Earlier, like most football fans here, I used to support either Argentina or Brazil. Later, I thought I would go for a change, and that’s how England became my team.

Why England? What are their chances of winning this year?

England have consistently been a strong side for many years and possess tremendous talent. However, this year, coach Thomas Tuchel has left out a few good players from the squad. Perhaps they do not fit into his system and preferred formations. Still, I hope his plans work and England goes all the way.

You must have been following the World Cup for many years. What is your favourite World Cup memory?

The 1986 World Cup in Mexico, where Diego Maradona lifted the trophy. That remains my most memorable memory. It was the first time many of us got to watch the World Cup live on television after years of only listening about it on the radio.

It was only in 2022 that I got to experience a World Cup in person. The atmosphere in Qatar was incredible. Fans from different countries came together with their flags, songs and celebrations. They walked for kilometres chanting and cheering for their teams. It was an unforgettable experience.