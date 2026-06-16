Why Kerala is worried about cosmetics in schools

Till a few years ago, the morning rush for schoolchildren was largely about finishing pending homework, preparing for a test, bolting down breakfast and making it on time for the assembly.

Today, however, some tweens and teens wake up at the crack of dawn for a different purpose: making enough time for elaborate skincare and grooming routines before heading to class.

At school, alongside books and stationery, many children carry well-stocked cosmetic kits containing products and accessories one would expect to find in a professional make-up artist’s collection.

“My friend is not allowed to wear cosmetics at home. So she brings them to school and applies them during breaks. She used to procure most of her cosmetics through an online app,” reveals Gopika Rajesh, who has just passed out of Class 12.

Back home, the routine becomes more elaborate. “I use retinol creams and collagen-boosting serums. They help delay wrinkles,” explains 13-year-old Deepika Sithara, running her palm over her non-existent wrinkles.

“I follow certain ‘Get Ready With Me’ videos, which give me all the information on the routine I should follow.”

Premium skincare and make-up products can cost a small fortune, depending on the brand and country of origin. But the products used by many children are far cheaper, sometimes costing less than Rs 50 for a lipstick.

Schools often remain indifferent. “When we try to question students on these aspects, they often answer back,” says a government higher secondary school teacher, aghast at the variety of hair colours sported by students.

“Fear of social media scrutiny and departmental action on child rights grounds discourages us from pursuing the matter further. Why take the risk of being labelled prudish?”

While children’s self-care and personal grooming practices are certainly not to be frowned upon, the current issue lies in concerns over the rising use of cosmetics.