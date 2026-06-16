Why Kerala is worried about cosmetics in schools

Till a few years ago, the morning rush for schoolchildren was largely about finishing pending homework, preparing for a test, bolting down breakfast and making it on time for the assembly.
Today, however, some tweens and teens wake up at the crack of dawn for a different purpose: making enough time for elaborate skincare and grooming routines before heading to class.
At school, alongside books and stationery, many children carry well-stocked cosmetic kits containing products and accessories one would expect to find in a professional make-up artist’s collection.
“My friend is not allowed to wear cosmetics at home. So she brings them to school and applies them during breaks. She used to procure most of her cosmetics through an online app,” reveals Gopika Rajesh, who has just passed out of Class 12.
Back home, the routine becomes more elaborate. “I use retinol creams and collagen-boosting serums. They help delay wrinkles,” explains 13-year-old Deepika Sithara, running her palm over her non-existent wrinkles.
“I follow certain ‘Get Ready With Me’ videos, which give me all the information on the routine I should follow.”
Premium skincare and make-up products can cost a small fortune, depending on the brand and country of origin. But the products used by many children are far cheaper, sometimes costing less than Rs 50 for a lipstick.
Schools often remain indifferent. “When we try to question students on these aspects, they often answer back,” says a government higher secondary school teacher, aghast at the variety of hair colours sported by students.
“Fear of social media scrutiny and departmental action on child rights grounds discourages us from pursuing the matter further. Why take the risk of being labelled prudish?”
While children’s self-care and personal grooming practices are certainly not to be frowned upon, the current issue lies in concerns over the rising use of cosmetics.
The buzz is that the state’s Child Welfare Committee (CWC) has launched an extensive awareness campaign against the hazardous use of cosmetics among schoolchildren.
Some unsubstantiated online reports even claim Kerala is all set to ban lipsticks on school campuses.
According to the CWC, many low-cost cosmetic products commonly used by children may contain harmful substances, including heavy metals such as mercury, lead and cadmium.
Experts caution that prolonged exposure to these chemicals can damage the skin and, in some cases, affect vital organs. The campaign aims
to educate students, parents and schools about the potential health risks associated with the indiscriminate use of products with high toxicity.
The campaign has gained urgency against the backdrop of rising paediatric cancer cases and growing concerns over children’s exposure to potentially harmful chemicals, says D Shine Dev, a CWC official spearheading the initiative. The make-up trend, he adds, has become “a growing concern in schools across Kerala”.
“There are lobbies working around them, with cheap cosmetics brought in from outside the state,” he says.
“The previous government had launched Operation Soundarya, which found mercury content in lipsticks seized from some schools to be as high as 12,000 times above the permissible limit of 1 ppm (part per million). Unfortunately, the efforts fizzled out after the initial enthusiasm.”
The potential health implications of the trend have begun drawing attention. Doctors and child welfare activists point to increasing reports of skin discolouration, allergic reactions, dermatitis and hormonal fluctuations among children using cosmetic products.
Experts also caution that repeated exposure to products containing heavy metals and other harmful chemicals could pose long-term health risks, particularly among children.
“The skin of children is supple and allows the heavy metals found in cosmetics to infiltrate the body more easily,” explains Dr J Nandakumar, a paediatrician.
Dr Prasanth V R, paediatric oncologist at the Regional Cancer Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, clarifies that the centre, contrary to some media reports, “has not conducted any specific scientific study on how cosmetics may affect children’s health”.
“However, cancers in general have correlations to habits and environment,” he says. “Heavy metals per se are harmful. In the long run, they can contribute to cancer and other conditions such as renal failure.”
Dermatologist Dr Gautham Subash says cosmetics “are actually a grey area, especially in India”. Testing and regulations, he adds, are not effective enough.
“This is important as social media holds considerable sway over young ones. Raising awareness is vital,” he says. “There is also the menace of fake products. Authorities have to ensure regulation is strong.”
Over the last few days, social media has been abuzz with discussions surrounding the issue. The renewed attention has prompted child welfare authorities to push for stronger regulation and greater public awareness regarding the use of cosmetic products by children.
Based on these developments, the CWC has prepared a report that will be submitted to the Child Rights Commission, seeking immediate intervention.
Some schools in Kozhikode and Kollam have already geared up for action, issuing directives banning cosmetics on their premises. Schools in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi are also considering similar measures, authorities say.
“Many school officials from across Kerala have reached out to us in recent days. All share the same concerns on how to tackle the issue,” he says.
For its part, the CWC plans to organise extensive awareness programmes among parents, and assigning self-help groups and Kudumbashree volunteers to take the message down to the grassroots.
Shine says the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has already submitted a report recommending inspections of shops located near schools.
“This is a silent threat,” he adds.
“Merely restricting or banning such products will not help. Parents must understand the implications, especially when children as young as 10 are using these cosmetics. Children also need to be made aware of the hazards.”
Creating awareness and encouraging young people to see beauty beyond physical appearance is a challenge in itself, notes Dr Arun B Nair, psychiatrist and author.
“Preaching to today’s generation will largely fall on deaf ears. We need to encourage them to understand the consequences of this trend, which is partly a by-product of exposure to social media content that promotes a distorted sense of self-worth,” he says.
“The challenge is to help them develop an inner perspective, appreciate natural alternatives and build self-esteem rooted in personality, health and character rather than appearance alone.”