Bat to the basics: Inside the quest to understand India’s most misunderstood mammals

Home to over 1.43 billion people, India is often described as a melting pot of cultures, with umpteen languages, food habits, traditions and lifestyles. However, this diversity is not limited to homosapiens.

With 135 species identified so far, bats form the largest order of mammals in the country. Of these, 16 species are endemic to India. Yet, despite their ecological importance, these nocturnal creatures remain among the least understood animals.

This is the premise of ‘State of India’s Bats’, a new book by 34 researchers from across the country who have been trying to understand these mysterious animals.

Bats are the only mammals capable of true flight, have exceptional disease tolerance, and use sonar systems to hunt. Above all, they play a crucial role in the ecosystem — as seed dispersers, pollinators, and predators of pest insects. The book summarises the basics in the preface itself.

What follows is the product of years of research, but scientists across the country are seeking to understand these creatures. However, for society in general, bats come to mind only when the media screams out Nipah news.

“This is reflected at the government level too,” rues Dr P Balakrishnan, scientist and HoD of Wildlife Biology at the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI). “We only worry about dealing with the disease. And Kerala has developed a state-of-the-art system in the field. But we don’t pay heed to the saying, ‘prevention is better than cure’. For that, we need to study these creatures.”

At KFRI, studies on bats began only recently. A concentrated effort, though minimal, started after the Kozhikode Nipah outbreak and the Covid pandemic.

“The issue is that we are starting from the basics, as only minimal research has been done on these animals in India,” says Nithin Divakar, who has been researching ecological services of bats in southern Western Ghats.

The new book is the result of a resolve to address this lacuna. The project was conceived by Dr Rohit Chakravarty, principal scientist at the Centre for Wildlife Studies (CWS) in Bengaluru.

“He brought together other scientists researching bats. And with two years of effort, we have compiled years of research into this book,” says Nithin.