The silent playa: French artist Bertrand Devendeville brings his 'bAlllAd' to Kerala

A DJ console, flashing colourful lights and a dance floor usually come with one expectation — loud music. But at Rotary Bala Bhavan in Kochi, where French artist Bertrand Devendeville recently presented his silent disco as part of Fête de la Musique 2026, the speakers were missing.

Instead, the audience was handed wireless headphones and invited to become part of an unusual musical experiment.

The event, organised by the French Institute in India in association with Alliance Française de Cochin and Boho Movement, headed by dancer Paris Laxmi, was part of bAlllAd, the French artist’s long-running project that brings music, movement and audience participation together.

The name itself is a play on words. In French, une balade means a casual walk or stroll, while une ballade refers to a song or poem that tells a story. “I added an extra ‘l’ to create bAlllAd, combining the ideas of walking, music and shared experience,” Bertrand explains.

His interest in participatory performance goes back to his years as a member of a rock band. The turning point, he says, came not while he was on stage, but afterwards.

“We used to play outdoors and record the show,” he says. “When I listened afterwards, I realised it was not only the band. There was the audience singing, and there were the sounds of the street. I liked that.”