World Cup on Kerala plate: Messi in fondant or Ronaldo with ganache?

In Kerala, World Cup frenzy is nowadays measured not just in the quantum of hoarding, flags, jerseys and sleepless nights, but also in kilograms of cake.
Here, the spectacle spills into bakeries too, where football-themed cakes become a seasonal favourite.
From Messi-themed birthday cakes and jersey cupcakes to footballs and miniature stadiums, bakers are transforming football fandom into edible art. At Cake Bliss in Thiruvananthapuram, football-themed orders begin arriving weeks before the tournament’s biggest matches.
“Mostly, it’s Messi and Ronaldo,” says owner Anju Sanju, noting that edible rice-paper prints of players remain a customer favourite.
Argentina’s blue-and-white colours dominate many orders, while Brazil and Portugal-themed orders also enjoy strong demand.
“Towards the finals, sales really spike. Last time, Argentina reaching the final meant Messi cakes were everywhere.”
The excitement is often visible when customers collect their orders. Children gravitate towards jersey cakes bearing their names, while die-hard fans prefer designs featuring favourite players, team colours and football motifs.
Pandhal Cakes in Kochi’s Panampilly Nagar has also been seeing a surge in demand. “While some customers choose from existing football-themed designs, others arrive with detailed concepts of their own. Most customers now ask for cakes shaped like a football,” says sales staffer Akshay.
Bakers say social media has further fuelled the trend. Customers frequently walk in with screenshots and reference images of football boots, trophies to portraits of star players.
At Beurre De Vanille in Tripunithura, owner Gauri Sivakumar says Messi cakes remain a recurring request. Birthdays and private celebrations account for most football-themed orders, though she is considering expanding into other occasions.
“I am planning something for my own father. He has been writing down match points and sleeping through the day so he can stay up all night watching games,” she smiles.
“I think football-themed cakes have become a cultural expression of fandom, giving supporters another way to celebrate the sport.”
Some ‘cake projects’ have become memorable milestones in their own right. One of the standout creations at Sana’s Cake Hut was a 4kg cake modelled on Lusail Stadium during the 2022 World Cup final, complete with miniature spectators and celebratory details.
“It felt like hosting the World Cup in our kitchen,” the baking team recalls.
At Square One Bakery in Thiruvananthapuram, the craze began during the 2022 World Cup. A father ordered a Messi cake for his son while Argentina and France were contesting the final. The photograph went viral.
“Now, nearly 40 per cent of our orders during World Cup months are football themed,” says baker Nibin.
A staffer at Cake Hut in Kochi, meanwhile, says photo cakes featuring star players remain the most sought-after designs.
The chain expects demand to rise sharply as the tournament progresses.
“In 2022, fan clubs and individual customers ordered the cakes. We expect the same trend this year,” he adds.
Bakers say high-profile matches and knockout fixtures often keep kitchens busy beyond working hours.
Many bakeries are also looking beyond conventional football cakes. Some are exploring edible player cards, DIY flag-themed cupcake kits and collaborations with turf clubs, bringing football celebrations from the screen to the table.
This story was reported by Malavika R Nair for TNIE Kerala, with inputs from Sreevarsha J