World Cup on Kerala plate: Messi in fondant or Ronaldo with ganache?

In Kerala, World Cup frenzy is nowadays measured not just in the quantum of hoarding, flags, jerseys and sleepless nights, but also in kilograms of cake.

Here, the spectacle spills into bakeries too, where football-themed cakes become a seasonal favourite.

From Messi-themed birthday cakes and jersey cupcakes to footballs and miniature stadiums, bakers are transforming football fandom into edible art. At Cake Bliss in Thiruvananthapuram, football-themed orders begin arriving weeks before the tournament’s biggest matches.

“Mostly, it’s Messi and Ronaldo,” says owner Anju Sanju, noting that edible rice-paper prints of players remain a customer favourite.

Argentina’s blue-and-white colours dominate many orders, while Brazil and Portugal-themed orders also enjoy strong demand.

“Towards the finals, sales really spike. Last time, Argentina reaching the final meant Messi cakes were everywhere.”

The excitement is often visible when customers collect their orders. Children gravitate towards jersey cakes bearing their names, while die-hard fans prefer designs featuring favourite players, team colours and football motifs.

Pandhal Cakes in Kochi’s Panampilly Nagar has also been seeing a surge in demand. “While some customers choose from existing football-themed designs, others arrive with detailed concepts of their own. Most customers now ask for cakes shaped like a football,” says sales staffer Akshay.

Bakers say social media has further fuelled the trend. Customers frequently walk in with screenshots and reference images of football boots, trophies to portraits of star players.

At Beurre De Vanille in Tripunithura, owner Gauri Sivakumar says Messi cakes remain a recurring request. Birthdays and private celebrations account for most football-themed orders, though she is considering expanding into other occasions.

“I am planning something for my own father. He has been writing down match points and sleeping through the day so he can stay up all night watching games,” she smiles.

“I think football-themed cakes have become a cultural expression of fandom, giving supporters another way to celebrate the sport.”