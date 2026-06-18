A gold heist planned next door

The woman who masterminded a Rs 10 lakh gold heist did not have to stalk her victim or spend weeks scouting for information. Instead, she was already nearby.

She lived in the same apartment building and observed the routine of her 64-year-old neighbour. And she noticed everything — when the elderly woman was alone at home, who was living with her, and what was the gold jewellery she regularly wore. That knowledge became the basis of a robbery that happened in broad daylight, police say.

The crime took place at Sri Sivam Residency at Manacaud, Thiruvananthapuram, on a February morning. Chandra was alone in her home on the second floor of the flat when four visitors came claiming to be corporation health officials conducting an inspection related to waste management. The visit appeared ordinary, but the visitors were not.

Chandra and her son Vishnu, natives of Thrissur, had been living in the apartment on rent for the past four years. Police said the gang realised that Chandra would be alone during daytime when Vishnu left for work and chose that window to strike.

The robbery happened around 11am in February. As they posed as corporation officials, Chandra thought it was routine, and opened the door. Once inside, two members of the gang allegedly attacked her while the others stood guard.

Within minutes, the gang snatched 75 grams of gold, including a three-sovereign chain and six bangles and fled the apartment complex.

Shaken and injured, Chandra immediately alerted her son Vishnu. As Vishnu came home, the woman was found bruised and tired. A complaint was lodged, and Fort police launched an investigation.