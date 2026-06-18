Prem Nazir at 100: The OG superstar

In 1979, at the age of 52, Prem Nazir displaced Hollywood legend John Wayne in the Guinness World Records as the actor who had played the highest number of lead roles in films. While Wayne had starred in 203 productions, Nazir was celebrating his 555th film with the release of ‘Ivan Oru Simham’.

Nearly five decades later, as Kerala marks his birth centenary year, the statistic remains staggering. For generations of Malayalis, however, Nazir’s legacy extends far beyond records and numbers.

Born Abdul Khader in Chirayinkeezhu near Thiruvananthapuram in 1927, he remains an enduring presence in Kerala’s cultural imagination. The ‘Nithyaharitha Nayakan (Evergreen Hero)’ whose films, songs and gentle screen persona continue to resonate across time.

“The thought of Prem Nazir itself is a beautiful one. His good looks are not the kind we see around nowadays. He didn’t flaunt a sculpted physique. His was the face that bore the sweet innocence of the neighbourhood, approachable and dignified,” says Sreekumar Mankuzhy, Kerala Fine Arts Society executive member, whose acquaintance with the actor through his father later turned into deep admiration.

“The persona gave him an indomitable charm that translated into a screen presence that was not just towering but also what you would now call evergreen.”

Nazir, who still holds the record for having played lead in 720 films, entered the scene when Malayalam cinema was still in its nascent stages.

“He helped propel it. He turned into the ‘hero’ desired by commercial cinema producers,” recalls

S H M Ashraf, the legendary actor’s brother and trustee of the Prem Nazir Foundation. “His talent as an actor had already become evident during his college days, when he played lead roles in campus theatre and Shakespearean productions.”

In cinema, Nazir’s repertoire spanned a range of popular genres — action, romance, humour, whodunnits, tearjerkers, period dramas, and whatnot.