‘Soda pop’ tribute to ‘One Last Dance’

As football fever sweeps across, fans have been finding creative ways to celebrate the World Cup and their love for the beautiful game. Among the latest attractions is a striking artwork displayed at the basketball court of Nirmala College, Muvattupuzha, which has been drawing widespread attention on social media.

Created by artist Ajay V John, the 1,000sq.ft installation pays tribute to what’s billed as ‘One Last Dance’ of three global football icons — Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr.

The massive artwork is made entirely from scrap materials, using around 1,600 discarded soda bottle caps fixed onto square pieces of plaster-of-Paris sheets.

An avid football enthusiast, Ajay says the idea was inspired by his passion for the sport and admiration for Messi. “I am a Messi fan and had created a large painting of him during the last World Cup. That, too, had received a lot of appreciation,” he says.