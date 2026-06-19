Chatpata couture: How Gen Z is spicing up Indian fashion

Chatpata is the latest buzzword taking over the Indian fashion world. Borrowing its name from the Hindi word chatpata — used to describe food that is tangy, spicy, and packed with flavour — the trend brings the same energy to clothing.

Vibrant, playful, and unapologetically bold, the aesthetic celebrates Indian elements such as sheer fabrics, mirror work, gota patti, zari, bandhani, hand embroidery, and flowing georgette kurtis, all of which are finding favour with a new generation.

The heady fusion is not limited to hipsters alone anymore. With more than 1,20,000 posts under #chatpata on Instagram, the trend has gained momentum as Gen Z revisits the fashion influences of the 2000s and early 2010s. After all, ‘desi’ has been in vogue across spheres. ‘Root’ is cute, they say.

“Western culture has long influenced our wardrobes. Modern Western fashion popularised a minimalist aesthetic built around neutral shades such as beige, grey, black, and white,” says college student Keerthana Bhairav.

“For a while, many Gen Z fashion choices began to look alike, with oversized blazers, white crop tops, and clean sneakers becoming the go-to uniform. It was cute, but somewhere along the way, we forgot how cool Indian fashion was.”

She believes the clean-girl aesthetic and polished neutral palettes feel bland compared to the richness of Indian styles. “For a long time, Western fashion was viewed as the default standard of sophistication. Now, our generation is becoming more confident about expressing its culture through what it wears,” says Keerthana.

Across India, the trend has transformed getting dressed into a more playful exercise. The goal is no longer to look perfectly put together but to create unexpected combinations. The more personality an outfit has, the better.