How about a divorce startup?

Kerala files roughly 75 divorce petitions every day. This statistic is usually presented as evidence of social change, declining family values, rising individualism, economic independence, or the collapse of civilisation, depending on the speaker’s ideological preferences. All these explanations may contain elements of truth.

Yet they miss a more immediate and practical question. Why is ending a marriage still harder than cancelling a broadband connection?

Not easier, admittedly. Broadband companies have their own views on human freedom. But at least they eventually stop calling. Which is more than can be said for many institutions that continue to regard human relationships as a form of public infrastructure.

This is particularly surprising in an age when almost everything else has become frictionless. We can transfer money across the country in seconds, verify identities instantly, order groceries, pay taxes and book train tickets with minimal effort.

Yet when two adults reach the perfectly ordinary conclusion that they no longer wish to remain married, society suddenly rediscovers its attachment to manual processing.

Forms appear. Affidavits emerge. A cooling-off period materialises. The state, which trusts us to operate motor vehicles and vote in elections, becomes deeply concerned that we may be acting impulsively.

It is therefore time for a technological intervention. MatriDB 2.0 is a startup idea aimed at solving one of the last major inefficiencies in the Indian economy: the inability of two adults to conclude a relationship with the same efficiency with which they can book a train ticket.