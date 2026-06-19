Kerala duo’s World Cup rap stirs ‘unstoppable feeling’

Fate was at work. Much like the ‘Hand of God’.

That’s how Avin Joseph, aka AJ Megamind, and Anamika Mani describe their first collaboration — a World Cup anthem from God’s Own Country.

At a time when fans were lamenting the lack of an exciting football anthem this year, these two little-known artists from Kerala took up the challenge. And their track titled ‘Can’t Stop This Feeling’ hit the right chord. It pumps up the sporty feeling, you know.

It all happened just weeks before the World Cup kick-off, the duo explains. Anamika, a diploma student, had always wanted to release her own rap song. So why not make one about football, she thought.

“I messaged Avin on Instagram. And he also thought, why not,” she says.

Avin immediately sat down with his pen. “It took maybe 10 minutes to write the base verse,” he laughs. “When an idea strikes, words simply flow. I just need to be in the zone.”

He sent the lines to Anamika, and she could immediately get into it. “I also sent it to my friend Vyshnav Shaji, aka Vy. Within five minutes, he sent back a beat. Thus was born the track. It was in quick-fire mode.”

The Ernakulam-based duo say there was no plan to release the track. “We did it just for the kick of it. But our friends insisted that this was a song that should be out there,” they say.

Within a few days, Anamika and Avin entered a recording studio with big dreams. For the “Ooooh, Ole Ole” chorus, they took along Anamika’s brother.