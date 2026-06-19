Smarter, sharper: Tata Tiago facelift edition

The Tiago is a nameplate that redefined Tata Motors’ position in the entry-level hatchback segment. With its attractive design and value-for-money proposition, the car quickly found favour with Indian buyers.

Later, when electric mobility became the industry’s buzzword, the Tiago.ev arrived as India’s most affordable electric car. Yet, the affordability tag never stopped Tata Motors from positioning the Tiago as an aspirational product.

Now, the company has introduced thoroughly revamped versions of the Tiago Petrol, CNG and Electric. Here are my observations from the test drives of the petrol and CNG variants.

The look

The electric Tiago and ICE-powered Tiago are now visually more distinct, particularly at the front. While the petrol and CNG versions retain conventional bumper and grille demarcations, the EV adopts a cleaner, body-coloured fascia that appears sculpted from a single panel.

The bonnet and bumper feature a sharper design, while swept-back multi-reflector LED headlamps are paired with LED daytime running lights. A black connecting panel links the headlamp units, enhancing the car’s visual width.

New wheel-arch claddings made from recycled materials add a rugged touch. The toppetrol variant gets redesigned 15-inch alloy wheels, while the CNG version comes with stylish 14-inch steel wheels. At the rear, LED tail-lamps are connected by a reflector strip, lending a more contemporary appearance.