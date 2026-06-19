Smarter, sharper: Tata Tiago facelift edition

The Tiago is a nameplate that redefined Tata Motors’ position in the entry-level hatchback segment. With its attractive design and value-for-money proposition, the car quickly found favour with Indian buyers.
Later, when electric mobility became the industry’s buzzword, the Tiago.ev arrived as India’s most affordable electric car. Yet, the affordability tag never stopped Tata Motors from positioning the Tiago as an aspirational product.
Now, the company has introduced thoroughly revamped versions of the Tiago Petrol, CNG and Electric. Here are my observations from the test drives of the petrol and CNG variants.
The look
The electric Tiago and ICE-powered Tiago are now visually more distinct, particularly at the front. While the petrol and CNG versions retain conventional bumper and grille demarcations, the EV adopts a cleaner, body-coloured fascia that appears sculpted from a single panel.
The bonnet and bumper feature a sharper design, while swept-back multi-reflector LED headlamps are paired with LED daytime running lights. A black connecting panel links the headlamp units, enhancing the car’s visual width.
New wheel-arch claddings made from recycled materials add a rugged touch. The toppetrol variant gets redesigned 15-inch alloy wheels, while the CNG version comes with stylish 14-inch steel wheels. At the rear, LED tail-lamps are connected by a reflector strip, lending a more contemporary appearance.
The feel
The cabin has a fresh and premium ambience. Light-grey fabric across the dashboard, door trims and seats elevates the overall feel. The textured A-pillar carries an embossing that states 20% of the interior is made from recycled materials — a thoughtful touch, I must say.
Tiago’s floating-style door handles feel sturdy and are ergonomically well designed. The steering wheel now comes in an elegant matte-grey finish, replacing the glossy black treatment seen earlier.
The 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen and the driver’s information display are housed in floating units, both offering crisp graphics and good resolution. The centre console has also been redesigned with greater emphasis on practicality.
The top petrol variant gets wireless charging, while the top-end EV offers a 65W USB-C charger. A centre armrest is another welcome addition.
The seats are comfortable, with generous cushioning and good thigh support, though adjustable head restraints are absent. The petrol version offers a 242-litre boot, while the CNG variant’s twin cylinder setup significantly reduces luggage space. Both versions come with a spare wheel, whereas the EV makes do with a puncture repair kit.
The 360-degree camera and blind-spot monitoring system work impressively well. Safety equipment includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-start assist and rain-sensing wipers.
Powering the Tiago is the familiar 1.2-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 86 hp and 113 Nm. Engine vibrations can be felt and heard inside the cabin, though this is not a major concern in the entry-level segment. The engine is adequately responsive for everyday commuting.
Both petrol and CNG variants are available with manual and AMT gearbox options, and both transmissions perform smoothly. Although the CNG mode produces 10 hp less than the petrol version, the difference is not particularly noticeable in real-world driving.
The car remains stable even at triple-digit speeds, while steering and braking precision deserve mention.
Price and verdict
The Tiago Petrol is priced between I4.7 lakh and
I7.85 lakh, while the CNG variants range from I5.80 lakh to I8.55 lakh.
The Tiago is competitively priced and has become noticeably more stylish and feature-rich. The all-round improvements enhance both driving and passenger comfort.
While a few features are still missing and some fit-and-finish issues persist, the Tiago remains a compelling choice in the entry-level hatchback market. Overall, it gets a thumbs-up.