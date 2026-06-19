Writing Desk and the Muse

Charles Dickens spent his last days writing his unfinished novel, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, at his writing table at Swiss Chalet, Gad’s Hill Place. For Anne Frank, a small wooden table was her "writing table," on which a private notebook transformed into one of the most significant historical accounts of the 20th century. Athira Unni’s poems “writing desk” and “craving coconuts” in the collection titled moon blooms focus our attention on a writing desk, which is a centrepiece that holds writing, memories, nostalgia, love and loss.

“my new writing desk is compact and low, placed near the window,

it looks onto the lagoon…”

The writing desk stands witness to the ‘pale blue and mellow’ waters in the morning, a poplar tree with ‘Y-shaped branching and the leaves glitter green’. The poet says that she writes at the desk on which ‘California sunlight falls…obliquely’. A stream of thoughts flow into feelings of waiting and wanting, and soon the reader realises that the poem is not simply an ekphrastic description of a writing desk, but much more.

“am I stupid to want you? these thoughts have a way of being latent

arriving months or years late, as if they’re visits by hesitant relatives”