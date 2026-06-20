A monsoon guide to soulful soups

As dark clouds settle over the city, a seasonal comfort is finding its way onto dining tables — a bowl of warm soup.

Soup is one of the world's oldest prepared foods, dating back to 20,000 BC. The word 'soup' itself is derived from the Middle English 'soupe' and old French, 'soupe' meaning 'soaked bread'. Over time, this meaning shifted to the liquid that was used to soak the bread.

Archaeologists discovered scorch marks on ancient pottery in China's Xianrendong cave, indicating early humans were boiling soup long before written history.

As civilisations developed, so did their soup. It started appearing in kitchens all over the world in different forms. From traditional pepper rasam and chicken broth to creamy pumpkin soups and ramen broths, warm bowls are finding favour among many who seek comfort during rainy evenings.

Beyond comfort, soups are often valued for their nutritional benefits. Made with vegetables, lentils, meat and seafood, they provide essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants in an easily digestible form.

The high water content also helps maintain hydration, while ingredients such as ginger, garlic, turmeric and black pepper — commonly used in many soups — are known for their anti-inflammatory and immunity-supporting properties.

This monsoon, when digestive issues and seasonal illnesses become more common, warm soups are often considered a wholesome and soothing meal option.

Here, TNIE presents a few soup varieties to savour this monsoon season.