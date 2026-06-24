How sopana sangeetham is reaching new audiences

One of Kerala’s oldest surviving temple arts, sopana sangeetham is verily God’s Own Music. The hour-glass shaped idaykka creates a deep hum, representing the beats of time. Tuned to it, the swell of meditative lyrics softly urges the mind to amble its way to the doorstep of the cosmic divine.

The idea probably gave the art form its name and initiated the practice of staging it on the steps leading to the sanctum sanctorum of temples. Over the years, the tradition of singing it during sandhyas or conjunctions of the day developed into a distinct system that remained rooted in the temple, practised by a community of artists. “Quite a sin it was to sing Sopana Sangeetham outside the temples,” says idaykka maestro M A Krishnadas.

That convention, however, has seen a change of late. Sopana sangeetham is being performed on cultural stages, at weddings, events, incorporated into fusion projects, and introduced to audiences who may never have encountered it inside a temple. Eloor Biju, a well-known exponent, calls it an exciting phase. “The changes are amazing to witness as an artist,” he quips.

One of the noted changes is the way the art form has democratised. The story of Krishnadas, born into a family of artists, shows how deeply embedded sopana sangeetham once was in particular communities.

“Historically, access to sopana sangeetham was restricted, limited to specific caste groups associated with the temple (ambalavasis),” Krishnadas says. “But now, a lot has changed,” he notes.