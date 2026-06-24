‘Thrilled to be part of the national team, hope to give my best’ says Kerala U-19 skipper Manav Krishna

When Manav Krishna told his parents at the age of eight that he wanted to become a professional cricketer, it was more than a childhood dream.
Indeed, a decade later, the 18-year-old Kerala captain has taken a major step towards that goal after being named in the India U-19 squad for the upcoming four-day series against Sri Lanka.
“I’m very thrilled to be part of the India team. It’s always been a dream. We have watched many players come through the India U-19 setup and go on to represent the country. I’m excited for the opportunity,” Manav told TNIE over a phone call.
A wicketkeeper-batter from Perurkada, Thiruvanathapuram, Manav’s selection comes on the back of a prolific domestic season in which he scored 592 runs, including back-to-back centuries in the Cooch Behar Trophy — 189 against Saurashtra and 144 against Hyderabad.
Born in Kerala, Manav spent his early years in Delhi NCR after his parents, S Unnikrishnan, an automobile engineer, and Anita K Nair, a teacher, moved there for work.
He returned to Thiruvananthapuram at the age of 11 “and soon emerged as one of Kerala’s brightest cricketing prospects,” said Shine S S, his trainer and head coach of the Kerala U-19 men’s team.
“Later, he went on to captain both the state’s U-16 and U-19 teams, and that’s emblematic of his skill and leadership qualities,” the coach added.
Manav made his Ranji Trophy first-class debut against Goa in January, and was also part of the Kerala team that toured Oman. He was one of the youngest players to feature in the 2025 Kerala Cricket League auction.
An alumnus of the BCCI’s Centre for Excellence programmes, Manav credits his family for supporting his cricketing ambitions from the beginning.
“My parents have backed every decision I’ve taken in cricket. Their support has been there throughout my journey,” he said.
The youngster also acknowledged the role played by Kerala cricket in his development. “Kerala gave me the opportunities to play and grow as a cricketer. I’m grateful for that,” he added.
Manav will be donning the role of a wicketkeeper-batter in the U-19 India squad. He said he prefers that.
“I’m a big fan of M S Dhoni. It’s why I got into wicketkeeping in the first place. That said, I love to bat too. I hope to give my best,” said the youngster, who was a recipient of the ‘Promising Youngster’ award in the NSK Trophy.
His brother, Madhav Krishna, is also a member of Kerala’s Under-19 team.
With preparations underway for the Sri Lanka series, Manav is focused on making the most of his India debut.
For Kerala cricket, his story marks the rise of yet another promising talent on the national stage.