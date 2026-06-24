‘Thrilled to be part of the national team, hope to give my best’ says Kerala U-19 skipper Manav Krishna

When Manav Krishna told his parents at the age of eight that he wanted to become a professional cricketer, it was more than a childhood dream.

Indeed, a decade later, the 18-year-old Kerala captain has taken a major step towards that goal after being named in the India U-19 squad for the upcoming four-day series against Sri Lanka.

“I’m very thrilled to be part of the India team. It’s always been a dream. We have watched many players come through the India U-19 setup and go on to represent the country. I’m excited for the opportunity,” Manav told TNIE over a phone call.

A wicketkeeper-batter from Perurkada, Thiruvanathapuram, Manav’s selection comes on the back of a prolific domestic season in which he scored 592 runs, including back-to-back centuries in the Cooch Behar Trophy — 189 against Saurashtra and 144 against Hyderabad.

Born in Kerala, Manav spent his early years in Delhi NCR after his parents, S Unnikrishnan, an automobile engineer, and Anita K Nair, a teacher, moved there for work.

He returned to Thiruvananthapuram at the age of 11 “and soon emerged as one of Kerala’s brightest cricketing prospects,” said Shine S S, his trainer and head coach of the Kerala U-19 men’s team.