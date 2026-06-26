Aquawoman: India’s first woman commercial scuba diver, Athulya Bellgand

The ocean, even now, remains an enigma to the human race — covering more than 70% of the Earth, holding mysteries beneath its surface and constantly changing with forces we cannot always see. For many, it remains a curious world to look at from the shore. But for 29-year-old Athulya Bellgand from Palakkad, curiosity became a driving force to peek into the world beneath the waves.
Thanks to that curiosity, Athulya has created an identity in a field where women’s presence remains limited. She became the first woman from Kerala to complete scuba diving training and the first Indian woman to earn an INCA certification in commercial scuba diving.
Commercial diving is a highly technical profession involving underwater operations such as maintenance of pipelines and internet cables, welding and other specialised tasks. It demands physical strength, discipline and a deep understanding of the ocean.
Athulya’s entry to the field was a way to explore, learn and experience the world underwater. In this conversation with TNIE, she talks about her journey, the challenges and the lessons she discovered in the depths of the ocean.
You grew up in a village, where diving was probably not even a familiar activity. So, how did you discover this career?
Since childhood, whenever people asked me what I wanted to become, I always said I wanted to be a police officer. I was interested in sports and physical activities, so that always attracted me.
While I was studying BA History at St Mary’s College, Thrissur, one day my teacher spoke about the possibilities of scuba diving. She also mentioned that women’s presence in this field was very limited. That was when I thought, “Why not try this?”
The idea of exploring the underwater world fascinated me. Seeing what exists under the sea, understanding that we can do different activities underwater and even breathe there felt amazing. Since I already loved swimming, maybe that was another reason why I was attracted to it.
What was your biggest fear before taking that first step?
How I would convince my parents (chuckles). Even I did not know much about this profession at that time. First, I tried to understand the field myself and then explained my plans to them. They did not say no, and that gave me a lot of courage to move forward.
After that, I went to Kovalam for scuba diving training. The biggest challenge: there were no other women in the field. I wondered how I would survive in that environment. But everything went smoothly.
Later, I went to South Africa for commercial scuba diving training at Jack Dive Chest. It was there that I earned my certification in commercial scuba diving. After returning to Kerala, I worked as a trainer for the Coastal Police for three years. Later, I worked in Andaman for one year.
During this time, a commercial diving company in South Africa approached me after noticing my performance during training, and that is how my journey to South Africa began.
Did you ever feel like you had to prove that you belonged in your profession?
My goal wasn’t to campaign for equality. But I always tried to be equal.
How difficult is it for women to enter this field?
There is no difficulty in entering this field. Commercial diving is something anyone can do if they have the courage, interest and physical strength. The main issue is awareness.
When you enter underwater, how does it feel?
It is extremely beautiful. The ocean floor is a world of colours and wonders that we cannot see anywhere else in nature. But the dangers are also real.
Strong currents, whirlpools, underwater electrical lines, dangerous marine creatures like stonefish, stingrays and lionfish, along with difficult weather conditions, make this profession challenging.
Before every dive, we carefully study the climate and conditions of the location to reduce risks. One important rule we follow is — never touch anything underwater.
Nothing on the ocean floor belongs to us. The creatures living there have their own lives, just like us. We should not disturb them; we should respect their space.
A stonefish, for example, looks exactly like a stone. If we touch it, its venomous spines can cause serious injury and infection. It is among the most venomous fish in the world, and its sting can be extremely dangerous if not treated properly.
We learn how to understand their behaviour. Even if we are diving in an area where sharks are present, we learn how to stay calm and move properly.
There is a lot of effort and theory behind safe dives. Maybe that’s why it’s still the most unexplored area.
What is the most unforgettable experience you have had underwater?
Seeing fish moving together in groups and watching an octopus change its colour were beautiful experiences. Everything underwater has a different kind of beauty.
During a dive near Kozhikode, at a place believed to be connected to Kunjali Marakkar’s history, I saw several old structures, including steps which are blocked by stones.
During a dive in Thiruvananthapuram, I saw a structure that looked like cave entrances. As a history graduate, I feel the ocean floor is like a hidden archive. If we study these places, we may discover stories that we do not know yet.
We can also see ancient writings, idols and objects underwater in different places.
How deep can you go?
Normally, we dive up to around 50 metres. Many people misunderstand and think we carry pure oxygen underwater. But the air we use contains 21 per cent oxygen and 79 per cent nitrogen. If we use pure oxygen beyond a particular depth, it becomes toxic and dangerous.
For deeper dives, helium mixtures are used. That is why, after some dives, voices can change — similar to what happens after inhaling helium from a balloon.
Like speed, time is also very important in diving. Every depth has a specific time limit that we need to follow. During the dive, we have to take the correct breaks. After one dive, proper rest is necessary before going for another. These safety rules are extremely important.
After all these years, what still creates fear when you are preparing for a dive?
Sometimes when we enter strong currents, there is a moment of uncertainty because we do not know what will happen next. That fear comes naturally.
The equipment also needs attention. We need another person’s help to remove the helmet we wear. Sometimes, equipment leaks can happen. We have techniques to handle those situations, but sometimes conditions can become difficult.
When we go deeper, darkness surrounds us. We only have the torchlight to guide us, and even something as simple as a sharp rock can become a danger. Many such thoughts come and go while diving.
You started without anyone to follow and became an example for others. How does that feel?
I feel very happy. If even one person gets inspired by seeing me and decides to pursue this field, that itself is a big achievement. I also take classes for students. When they tell me they want to enter this profession, I feel very happy.
After conquering the depths of the ocean, what is the next depth you want to explore?
I want to experience more adventures in life. I have a bucket list. Helicopter jumping and even more diving experiences are part of the list. I also want to set up a scuba diving training centre in Kerala and continue higher studies in this field in the long run. There is still a lot more to learn, and I want to explore greater depths.