Aquawoman: India’s first woman commercial scuba diver, Athulya Bellgand

What was your biggest fear before taking that first step?

How I would convince my parents (chuckles). Even I did not know much about this profession at that time. First, I tried to understand the field myself and then explained my plans to them. They did not say no, and that gave me a lot of courage to move forward.

After that, I went to Kovalam for scuba diving training. The biggest challenge: there were no other women in the field. I wondered how I would survive in that environment. But everything went smoothly.

Later, I went to South Africa for commercial scuba diving training at Jack Dive Chest. It was there that I earned my certification in commercial scuba diving. After returning to Kerala, I worked as a trainer for the Coastal Police for three years. Later, I worked in Andaman for one year.

During this time, a commercial diving company in South Africa approached me after noticing my performance during training, and that is how my journey to South Africa began.

Did you ever feel like you had to prove that you belonged in your profession?

My goal wasn’t to campaign for equality. But I always tried to be equal.

How difficult is it for women to enter this field?

There is no difficulty in entering this field. Commercial diving is something anyone can do if they have the courage, interest and physical strength. The main issue is awareness.

When you enter underwater, how does it feel?

It is extremely beautiful. The ocean floor is a world of colours and wonders that we cannot see anywhere else in nature. But the dangers are also real.

Strong currents, whirlpools, underwater electrical lines, dangerous marine creatures like stonefish, stingrays and lionfish, along with difficult weather conditions, make this profession challenging.

Before every dive, we carefully study the climate and conditions of the location to reduce risks. One important rule we follow is — never touch anything underwater.

Nothing on the ocean floor belongs to us. The creatures living there have their own lives, just like us. We should not disturb them; we should respect their space.

A stonefish, for example, looks exactly like a stone. If we touch it, its venomous spines can cause serious injury and infection. It is among the most venomous fish in the world, and its sting can be extremely dangerous if not treated properly.

We learn how to understand their behaviour. Even if we are diving in an area where sharks are present, we learn how to stay calm and move properly.

There is a lot of effort and theory behind safe dives. Maybe that’s why it’s still the most unexplored area.