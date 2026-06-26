Behind the strong man mask

Few film scenes have made a poignant impact as deeply as the ever-jolly Saji’s breakdown at a psychologist’s consultation room in

‘Kumbalangi Nights’.

Saji, played by Soubin Shahir, is the typical case-study man. Hiding heartbreak, anger and a sense of inadequacy in silence.

When he finally breaks down, resting his head against his therapist’s chest as years of pent-up emotion spill out, the scene drives home a simple but powerful point: men can cry. And they, too, need support.

For a Malayali audience accustomed to seeing men bottle up their feelings, drown them in alcohol, or mask them with anger and bravado, a mainstream film showed that vulnerability was not weakness.

Seven years later, the scene remains relevant. Perhaps it is even more relevant today.

Behind that silence lies a set of deeply ingrained expectations about what it means to be a man — expectations that mental health professionals say often prevent men from seeking help when they need it most.

“The issues that men are facing today stem from the concept of toxic masculinity,” says psychiatrist Dr Arun B Nair. “There is a prototype of masculinity that is celebrated globally — a man who shoulders everything on his own, does not ask for help, does not open up and does not admit that he is in pain.”

For generations, men were expected to face difficulties with a “tough it out” mentality — to remain stoic, self-reliant and emotionally restrained. But mental health experts point out that the original idea of stoicism was very different from the modern interpretation often promoted online.

In ancient philosophy, stoicism emphasised virtues such as wisdom, justice, self-discipline, and positive transformation. It was not about suppressing emotions altogether but about responding to life’s challenges with balance and perspective.