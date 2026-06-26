Gen-Z ganny's dramatic podcast

Creators are always finding new ways to tell stories about women. Their achievements, struggles, resilience and aspirations have inspired countless narratives. Yet one group often remains overlooked — elderly women. The ones over 60, retired from their public lives. What do they have to say? What has life been like for them?

Actress Sajitha Madathil and playwright Emil Madhavi bring their stories to light through the one-hour performance act Podcast Opera, which was recently staged at Aal Studio in Ernakulam South. The musical journey, a performed narrative through the everyday lives of elderly women, unfolds as a powerful and engaging play.

The solo-performer show begins with a cheerful elderly woman stepping into the living room of her 12th-floor flat, where she lives alone with the memories of a life lived. Like many ‘Gen-Z’ grannies, she has a podcast channel where she talks endlessly about her life. Structured as a series of podcast episodes, each segment of the performance revolves around a different aspect of the woman’s life. Beginning with song and dance, the performance gradually turns into a meditation on life and death, memory and forgetfulness, family, romance, unfulfilled aspirations, and the act of breathing.

The play offers a strong and powerful visual storytelling where the audience feels one with the performer. As Sajitha slips into different characters and stories, the boundaries between performance and audience begin to blur —drawing the audience into the performance. The play explores the typical expectations and norms traditionally prescribed to older women — remaining confined to their homes, serving their families, with no purpose left but to await death. Through her intriguing solo act, Sajitha presents a different reality: the new-gen elderly have changed.