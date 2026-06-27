Kappa Calling

From the spicy deliciousness of ‘kappa ularthiyathu’ to sweet, trendy boba, tapioca has established itself across cultures and generations, unrecognisable like a true chameleon. Though it has been adapted into different cultural dishes and has international origins, tapioca has a very special relationship with Kerala. Known by many names such as ‘kappa’, ‘kollikizhangu’ and ‘maracheeni’, tapioca has been consumed by Keralites at every meal of the day, serving as breakfast, lunch, dinner and even as a tea-time snack.

Thinly sliced tapioca chips satisfy rainy-day cravings, while boiled tapioca or ‘kappa puzhukku’ with ‘ulli chammanthi’ remains a staple across Malayali households. Tapioca starch is obtained from cassava, a root vegetable native to South America. It originated in the North and Northeast regions of Brazil and gained popularity in Kerala after Vaishakam Thirunal, the ruler of Travancore, promoted it in the 1880s as an alternative to rice during a famine. Since then, tapioca has become deeply woven into Kerala’s food culture through dishes such as kappa biriyani, kappa with fish curry, kappa with beef curry, tapioca chips and kappa puzhukku. Across India, it is also used to prepare dishes like sabudana vada and sabudana khichdi, while internationally it appears in Vietnamese dessert and dumpling recipes, and the Brazilian dessert sagu.

Beyond its versatility, tapioca has also become an important ingredient in gluten-free cooking. Since tapioca starch comes from cassava rather than cereal grains, it is naturally gluten-free and is widely used as a substitute for wheat flour in recipes for people with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity. It lends chewiness and elasticity to baked goods while acting as a neutral-tasting thickener in sauces, desserts and fillings.

As June 28 is celebrated as Tapioca Day in some parts around the world, TNIE curates a list of recipes you can try at home.