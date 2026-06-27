Pika Pika Pikachu: 30 Years of Pokémon, cards, creatures and nostalgia

Back in the 90s and early 2000s, it was the time of Pokemon rather than pookies.

Many school bags from those years probably still hide tiny pieces of Pokemon history — a faded Pikachu sticker on the side pocket, a notebook with Ash Ketchum on the cover, or a plastic case that once protected a prized Pokemon trading card.

For children growing up then, entertainment was simpler. There were no smartphones or streaming platforms. Primarily, there was only the television.

Today, those children are adults in their late 20s and 30s. So is Pokemon.

“It was a daily routine. Every afternoon we would switch on the TV and watch the latest episode,” recalls Anupama U, a working professional.

“We followed Ash Ketchum’s adventures and wished we could have a Pikachu of our own. Back then, nobody called it anime — it was simply the cartoon we rushed home to watch.”

That affection has hardly faded. According to GEM Partners’ Anime Global White Paper 2026, India is now among the world’s biggest anime markets, with Pokémon remaining the country’s most-watched anime title.

Pokemon’s biggest achievement was not just attracting millions of viewers. It made people emotionally invested in imaginary creatures.

Pikachu, Charizard, Bulbasaur and Squirtle were not merely colourful characters. They had personalities, friendships and rivalries, making them feel real to an entire generation.

Trading cards became prized possessions. A rare card could become the centre of endless negotiations during lunch breaks at school.

“For us, a pack of Pokemon cards was the greatest treasure. Everyone knew someone who claimed to own the rarest card,” laughs Adithya Sudhi, a techie. “One classmate brought the cards to school, and before long everyone wanted them.”