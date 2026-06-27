Pika Pika Pikachu: 30 Years of Pokémon, cards, creatures and nostalgia

Back in the 90s and early 2000s, it was the time of Pokemon rather than pookies.
Many school bags from those years probably still hide tiny pieces of Pokemon history — a faded Pikachu sticker on the side pocket, a notebook with Ash Ketchum on the cover, or a plastic case that once protected a prized Pokemon trading card.
For children growing up then, entertainment was simpler. There were no smartphones or streaming platforms. Primarily, there was only the television.
Today, those children are adults in their late 20s and 30s. So is Pokemon.
“It was a daily routine. Every afternoon we would switch on the TV and watch the latest episode,” recalls Anupama U, a working professional.
“We followed Ash Ketchum’s adventures and wished we could have a Pikachu of our own. Back then, nobody called it anime — it was simply the cartoon we rushed home to watch.”
That affection has hardly faded. According to GEM Partners’ Anime Global White Paper 2026, India is now among the world’s biggest anime markets, with Pokémon remaining the country’s most-watched anime title.
Pokemon’s biggest achievement was not just attracting millions of viewers. It made people emotionally invested in imaginary creatures.
Pikachu, Charizard, Bulbasaur and Squirtle were not merely colourful characters. They had personalities, friendships and rivalries, making them feel real to an entire generation.
Trading cards became prized possessions. A rare card could become the centre of endless negotiations during lunch breaks at school.
“For us, a pack of Pokemon cards was the greatest treasure. Everyone knew someone who claimed to own the rarest card,” laughs Adithya Sudhi, a techie. “One classmate brought the cards to school, and before long everyone wanted them.”
Dr Abhilash Nair M S, who now adthe ministers Trading Card Game community in Thiruvananthapuram, remembers the craze peaking between 2004 and 2006, when original cards slowly became available in India.
“We made up our own rules and played in our own way,” he recalls. “We would secretly carry the cards to school and wait for lunch break to trade and battle.”
His most prized possession was a rare Charizard card. Even though many schools banned toys and merchandise, he says his parents encouraged the hobby because it brought children together.
“Trading card games were never just about collecting them. They taught us strategy, planning and social interaction. Even today, they create friendships and bring people together,” says Dr Abhilash.
Pokemon also found its way into everyday life through toys, school bags, watches, stationery, keychains and clothing. Even snacks.
“Back then we watched Tom and Jerry, Scooby-Doo and Dexter’s Laboratory. But Pokémon felt completely different, and we were instantly hooked,” says Gautham B C, an electrical engineer and food vlogger.
“Ash was a young boy, so we could relate to him. Every episode ended with fans on tenterhooks. I remember buying Cheetos packets almost every day just to collect the Tazos that came inside them.”
The excitement continued into adulthood. “When Pokemon GO launched, I was in my mid-20s,” says Gauthaam.
“My friends and I would walk around catching Pokemon on our phones while people wondered what we were doing. Even now, whenever a new Pokemon series comes out, I watch it with the same excitement.”
Gautham, who is a horology enthusiast, is now looking forward to another collectible — a special Casio G-Shock
Pokemon edition inspired by the original games that started it all.
For many fans, the games became just as important as the television series.
“I have been playing Pokemon since I was seven,” says psychology student Fern Valentine. “My first game was Pokemon FireRed, and since then I have explored almost every generation.”
One of its biggest modern successes came in 2016 with Pokemon GO, the augmented reality mobile game that encouraged players to walk outdoors and catch virtual Pokemon using their phones.
Fern believes Pokemon has remained popular because it is easy for beginners while still offering depth for longtime players.
“You can experience the older games on different platforms today, while many still enjoy playing them on Nintendo systems,” she says. “The gameplay is simple to learn but becomes more strategic as you progress.”
Over the years, Pokemon has expanded through television series, films, trading cards, video games and mobile apps, constantly finding new audiences without losing its original charm.
Even after three decades, the formula remains surprisingly simple: adventure, friendship and the excitement of discovering something new.
The beginning
Pokemon, which means ‘pocket monsters’, was created by Japanese game designer Satoshi Tajiri, whose childhood hobby of collecting insects inspired the idea. As cities expanded and natural spaces disappeared, he wanted children to experience the same sense of exploration through a game. The first games — Pokemon Red and Pokemon Green — were released in Japan in 1996, introducing players to 151 creatures to collect and train.The animated series followed in 1997, with Ash Ketchum and Pikachu becoming the faces of the franchise. In India, Pokemon became a household name through television, before growing into one of the country’s most popular anime franchises.