Thithithara Thithithai...

Arpooo... Irrooo...

The thunderous cry of the oarsmen is more than just a call. It is, falling back on a cliche, an emotion deeply woven into the identity of Malayalis. Especially those who grew up in Kuttanad.

And no matter how far life scatters people of the region, returning to where it all began has a way of making them feel alive again.

As the late Nedumudi Venu’s character memorably says in Jalolsavam: “More than an event, Vallamkali is a matter of personal pride for the people of Kuttanad.”

One does not grow up in Champakulam without hearing countless stories around every Vallamkali season. Yours truly grew up listening to tales of Champakulam Chundan, Kaarichal Chundan, Jawahar Thayamkary, and legendary boat clubs like UBC, VBC and Jesus Boat Club.

My grandfather was once the captain of the Champakulam Chundan, while my uncle rowed for the boat in the 1990s. So perhaps the passion runs in my blood.

But beyond the races themselves, what always fascinated me was their history.

The story of the Champakulam Moolam Boat Race is intertwined with the history of the Ambalapuzha Sree Krishna Temple. According to legend, in the 17th century, Chembakassery ruler Devanarayana found that the idol prepared for the newly built temple was unsuitable. He entrusted his minister, Parayil Menon, with finding a replacement.