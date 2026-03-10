Sanju 'Special' Samson: The Making of 'Chettan'

"Chettan 2026 thookki.”

This phrase alone could sum up Sanju Viswanath Samson’s power-packed T20 World Cup campaign. Through the tournament, he did not merely perform — he lorded over.

Malayali cricket fans watching the India vs New Zealand final on Sunday must have felt a surge of pride when commentator Ravi Shastri, in his unmistakable baritone, pointed out a pattern. Every time India reached the final of a T20 World Cup, there was a player from Kerala in the squad.

In 2007, it was S Sreesanth. In 2024, and now again in 2026, it was Sanju. India won each of those finals.

This time, however, it felt different. This time, ‘Chettan’ was not just part of the squad. He was at the heart of the story.

From being repeatedly benched to smashing his way back into the reckoning, Sanju scripted a comeback worthy of every dreamer who refuses to quit. Each time the ball soared off his bat into the stands, it carried the stamp of redemption.

His crucial runs in the last three high-pressure matches powered India into the final and ultimately toward the trophy. Winning the Player of the Tournament award only sealed what had already become an unforgettable campaign.

Just two years ago, during the 2024 World Cup, Sanju spent the tournament on the bench. In 2026, he marched back into the top order and eventually walked out to open — exactly where he believed he belonged.

With calm assurance, quiet confidence and his ever-present smile, he delivered when it mattered most.