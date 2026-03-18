Back to the depths of ‘Wuthering Heights’

"Be with me always — take any form — drive me mad. Only do not leave me in this abyss, where I cannot find you! Oh, God! It is unutterable! I cannot live without my life! I cannot live without my soul.”

A broken soul’s cry after his beloved’s death. This is what it might have been in anyone else’s ink. But under Emily Jane Bronte’s pen, this desperate plea becomes something darker: it is an all-consuming obsession that destroys everything in its path.

When the famous anti-hero, or in literary terms a Byronic hero, Heathcliff rages after Catherine Earnshaw’s (Cathy) untimely death at the age of 19, he is filled with vengeance and wounded pride tinged with love.

When Brontë published the novel under the pseudonym Ellis Bell in 1847, ‘Wuthering Heights’ received scathing reviews.

The 19th century had already produced many remarkable Gothic works. Yet, the novel shocked readers.

The dark, brooding characters, haunted walls and the wild, moody moor were familiar Gothic elements. What readers had not encountered before were such deeply imperfect protagonists.

Imperfect would be an understatement. The brutality unleashed, the doomed love story driven by revenge, possession and obsession — all of these made readers uncomfortable. Those were times of intense moral scrutiny.

That may well be what set this Brontë sister apart. Though ‘Wuthering Heights’ was her only published novel, she continues to live on among readers today.

Recently, a cinematic ‘adaptation’ of the book was released in theatres. Though raking in money, the “surprise Box Office hit” has drawn some scathing reviews as well. Many felt the ‘adaptation’ did an injustice to the original cult classic.