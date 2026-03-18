‘CM With Me’ fails to ‘connect’ via WhatsApp

A message about a 24/7 official system to submit complaints and suggestions to the Chief Minister has been widely circulating on WhatsApp across the state since the election buzz began at the start of this month.

The automated message from ‘CM With Me — Citizen Connect Programme’ guarantees “a response within 48 hours” and encourages people to share their concerns by replying ‘Yes’. Many did so, with some submitting their issues through the platform.

However, users say they have not received any reply even after a week. Not even an automated acknowledgement.

This has raised questions about the system, with some commenting that it’s yet another PR gimmick.

“I received the automated message on WhatsApp. I sent a complaint regarding a stinking canal in our area, along with photos,” fumed veteran journalist George Abraham.

“It has been several days now, and I haven’t received any response.”

George added that he received the same message again later.

“I chose to ignore it. It feels like somebody is making a fool out of us when such promises are made but not followed through.”

Similar concerns are being raised online as well. On the Reddit platform, several users have shared their experiences of not receiving any response despite the 48-hour assurance.