Revving to the top

Life for Vishakh B revolves around the rev and roar. On tarmac and dirt tracks.

Long before he took the wheel, he stood on the sidelines, studying the rally circuit and its podium finishers. Today, he stands among them, having topped the 2025 Indian National Rally Championship 3 series that culminated some days ago.

A techie at Infopark in Kochi, Vishakh’s entry into racing began with a teenage dream. “This was a field I yearned to be a part of for a very long time. I was always trying to find a way to get into the hot seat,” he says.

“In 2017, I learned about some rally events through social media and attended one of them at the CIAL ground. From there, I got in touch with the organisers and finally figured out how to participate in championships.”

Vishakh began with local events — short, high-intensity races. “Autocross has a massive following in Kerala. That’s where I started. I first participated in my Maruti Zen,” he says.

Soon, he began prepping for bigger endurance rallies. In 2019, Vishakh bought a rally-spec Maruti Suzuki Esteem to push a notch higher. “I did this to get first-hand experience in a race-ready machine,” he says. “I went on to win several Autocross club events in Kerala with that mean beast.”

Next, he upgraded to a Volkswagen Polo. “Polos are iconic in the rally world,” he says. I bought one and began practising, but that’s when the pandemic hit. So I missed out on action in 2020.”