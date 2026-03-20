Kerala

‘Sea’plomatic manoeuvres

TNIE lensman T P Sooraj hops on board INS Sunanya for a ‘Day at Sea’ joint voyage along with foreign navy personnel 
‘Sea’plomatic manoeuvres
TP SOORAJ@The New Indian Express.Kochi.
T P Sooraj
Updated on
3 min read

The Indian Navy launched the second edition of the ‘Indian Ocean Ship – SAGAR’ initiative earlier this week, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening maritime security and cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region.

This edition comes soon after India assumed the chair of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) in February, bringing together participation from 16 member nations of the region.

“The exercise is part of India’s vision of SAGAR — Security and Growth for All in the Region,” an officer explained, on the sidelines of a ‘Day at Sea’ voyage aboard the offshore patrol vessel INS Sunanya on Thursday.

“This aligns with the wider framework of MAHASAGAR — Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions.”

The initiative allows naval personnel from friendly foreign countries to train and sail together on board an Indian naval ship. “This is to promote coordination, interoperability, and shared understanding of maritime operations,” the officer added.

A flare descends besides a Navy ship
A flare descends besides a Navy shipTP SOORAJ@The New Indian Express.Kochi.
Jackstay transfer demo
Jackstay transfer demo
Heil-winching over the sea
Heil-winching over the seaTP SOORAJ@The New Indian Express.Kochi.
An on-board firefighting drill
An on-board firefighting drill

The programme began with training sessions at naval establishments in Kochi, where participants observed key aspects of naval operations and maritime security. This was followed by a joint sea deployment, with personnel sailing together and taking part in operational activities.

The camaraderie was evident during the voyage as officers from foreign navies took part in operational demos such as chopper landing, VBSS (visit, board, search and seizure), firefighting, and jackstay transfer between INS Sunanya and INS Tir.  

In the coming days, the officer added, the ship will also make port visits and engage with partner navies and maritime agencies. “This will help strengthen ties, exchange best practices and address shared maritime challenges,” he said. 

Participating countries: 

1.UAE
2.INDONESIA
3.MALAYSIA
4.MYANMAR
5.SINGAPORE
6.THAILAND
7.MALDIVES
8.SEYCHELLES
9. SRI LANKA
10. KENYA
11. MAURITIUS
12. MOZAMBIQUE
13. SOUTH AFRICA
14. TANZANIA
15. TIMOR LESTE
16. BANGLADESH

A Chetak chopper in action over the Arabian Sea
A Chetak chopper in action over the Arabian SeaTP SOORAJ@The New Indian Express.Kochi.
An on- board medical emergency demo
An on- board medical emergency demo
Foreign navy personnel on board INS Sunanya
Foreign navy personnel on board INS SunanyaTP SOORAJ@The New Indian Express.Kochi.
A midsea raid drill
A midsea raid drillTP SOORAJ@The New Indian Express.Kochi.
Indian Ocean Ship – SAGAR
INS Sunanya

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