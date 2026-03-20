‘Sea’plomatic manoeuvres

The Indian Navy launched the second edition of the ‘Indian Ocean Ship – SAGAR’ initiative earlier this week, reaffirming its commitment to strengthening maritime security and cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region.

This edition comes soon after India assumed the chair of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) in February, bringing together participation from 16 member nations of the region.

“The exercise is part of India’s vision of SAGAR — Security and Growth for All in the Region,” an officer explained, on the sidelines of a ‘Day at Sea’ voyage aboard the offshore patrol vessel INS Sunanya on Thursday.

“This aligns with the wider framework of MAHASAGAR — Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions.”

The initiative allows naval personnel from friendly foreign countries to train and sail together on board an Indian naval ship. “This is to promote coordination, interoperability, and shared understanding of maritime operations,” the officer added.