DJ Tasha in da house!

Over two decades behind the decks, her sets have moved fluidly across genres — techno, drum and bass, breaks — shaped less by category and more by instinct.

For UK-based DJ Tasha, there is no fixed lane in music. And this approach has taken her from London clubs to global festivals. And now, the lady is in Kochi, where she performed at ‘Muziris Trail’ organised by the Kekao at Cochin Club on Friday.

Her debut gig in the city in 2023 remains one of her most memorable. “It’s in my top 10,” she says. “And I’ve played a lot of gigs,” she smiles.

Beyond the booth

Before turning to DJing full-time, Tasha spent several years working as a teacher for young people outside mainstream education systems. “It was very challenging, but it was a really important part of my life,” she recalls.

She initially ran DJ workshops before moving into teaching, working with students aged over 16. Later, she taught music production and related courses to younger students in alternative education settings, helping them work towards basic qualifications.

Much of her work involved students who needed additional support or were not academically inclined. “There was a lot going on in their lives,” she says.

The work demanded patience and emotional investment. “You do take that stuff home with you. You worry about them,” she adds.

It was during 2019-20 that she decided to start DJing full-time. “And then Covid hit,” she smiles. That did not stop her. She used the pause to reinvent herself.