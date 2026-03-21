Gum maro gum!

As the summer sun blazes and the mercury rises in Kerala, the scorching heat not only sears your skin but also drains the body. This can cause dehydration, headaches, and gut-related issues.
Today, let’s explore a traditional South Indian remedy that has been used for ages to combat the heat crisis — badam pisin.
Almond gum or ‘gond katira’ is sourced from the secretions of a sweet almond tree (Prunus Dulcis). The gum (pisin) is a natural protective response to any cuts, cracks, or mechanical injuries incurred on the bark of the tree.
The gum, over time, hardens and heals the tree’s wounds. It often takes weeks to harvest the gum, where the sticky liquid that oozes from the bark transforms into hardened, amber-coloured crystals. The shards are then cleaned and left to dry in the sunlight to remove any excess debris.
On a hot day, this jelly-like gum is a natural coolant. For centuries, housewives and Ayurveda healers used to chew this to regulate body heat and prevent heatstroke.
Preparing them is a simple task. Take two to three pieces of almond gum and place them in a bowl filled with a generous amount of water. Leave it to soak overnight.
After 8-12 hours of rest, by a quiet miracle of physics, the hardened shards are replaced by a thick yet light translucent jelly which, when consumed, acts as a natural coolant.
The overnight transformation is due to the network of complex sugars (polysaccharides), molecules that act like microscopic sponges absorbing water, making them swell four times their dehydrated size. While the transformation may feel like ‘magic’, the benefits are infused in its nutritional profile.
Wellness coach Bijeesh Nair views ‘gond katira’ as an essential functional food.
“Rich in soluble fibre, when soaked, it forms a gel-like substance that can support digestive health by improving bowel regularity, soothing the gut lining, and potentially acting as a mild prebiotic for the growth of beneficial gut bacteria,” he explains.
However, he suggests a balanced approach to its consumption. The almond gum can provide satiety and promote weight loss. Those suffering from constipation should ensure they include enough roughage to balance the soluble and insoluble fibre in their diet.
Most importantly, it should only be consumed after proper soaking and in moderate quantities. “Excessive intake can cause bloating and should never be taken dry due to the risk of choking,” he cautions.
Gayathri V, a consultant dietitian in Kochi, believes almond gum has similar properties to chia seeds.
“However, it is much more beneficial for the gut than the latter. It is filled with antioxidants, great for detoxification of the gut lining, promotes skin and hair health, and is great for weight loss,” she explains.
In many parts of India, badam pisin has been used for its medicinal and restorative properties to heal the womb after childbirth, says Dr Mumtaz Khalid Ismail, consultant clinical dietitian and nutritionist. “Due to its richness in magnesium and calcium, it helps repair bone density and strengthen the pelvic floor,” she adds.
According to her, badam pisin can also aid the intense hormonal shifts during postpartum that can lead to internal heat and night sweats.
“Because badam pisin is a natural coolant, it might help regulate the mother’s body temperature without the use of harsh chemicals,” she notes.
Once a super food in Indian traditional households, culinary traditions have introduced a variety of ways to indulge in this goodness.
Here, TNIE curates a few simple recipes to try at home, combining flavours that excite the taste buds and soothe the gut.
Nutrition Score
Rich in iron, calcium, potassium, phosphorus,
and magnesium
High fibre content
Low fat
Benefits
Due to the high fibre content, it is highly filling and is great for weight loss
Reduces cholesterol.
Strengthens and increases bone density
Treats acne
Antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory
Promotes fertility, metabolism and gut health
Strengthens immunity
Delays premature ageing
Alleviates seasonal ailments like cough and cold
When should one consume it?
If consumed early mornings on an empty stomach, it will soothe the digestive tract and maximise nutrient absorption as it is a great source of fibre.
Before meals, when consumed 30 minutes before lunch or dinner, the high fibre content of the badam pisin creates a feeling of ‘fullness’ which helps reduce binge-eating.
Consume before spicy meals, to reduce acidity, heartburn and stomach burns.
On summer and hot afternoons, for rehydration and managing internal body heat.
Recipes
Madurai Special Jigarthanda
Ingredients
Bloomed badam pisin: 2 tbsp
Nannari syrup (Sarsaparilla): 1 tbsp
Chilled reduced milk: 1 cup
Vanilla ice cream: 1 scoop
Chopped dry fruits: Garnish
Method
Place the bloomed badam pisin at the bottom of the glass. Add the nannari syrup and a splash of chilled milk. Pour in the thick caramel-flavoured reduced milk and mix well. Top the concoction with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Garnish with chopped nuts and fruits.
No-cook Badam Pisin Payasam
Ingredients
Bloomed badam pisin: 1 cup
Soaked dry fruits: 1 cup
Banana: 1
Coconut milk: 1 cup
Jaggery/Sugar: 1-2 tsp
Cardamom powder: ½ tsp
Chopped dry fruits: To garnish
Method
Grind the soaked dried fruits into a fine powder. Add coconut milk into the bloomed badam pisin into a bowl. Pour in the dry fruit mixture into the same bowl. Add jaggery, cardamom powder and mix well. Top with crushed dry fruits and nuts. A sweet, healthy delicacy is served.
Classic Badam Pisin milk
Ingredients
Bloomed badam pisin: 2-3 tbsp
Sabja seeds: 2-3 tbsp
Jaggery/sugar: 1-2 teaspoons
Chilled milk: 100 ml
Condensed milk: 2-3 tbsp
Method:
Place the bloomed badam pisin at the bottom of the glass. Add the sabja seeds. Add jaggery or preferred sweetener. Add condensed milk. Pour chilled milk and mix well. Top with caramel syrup and dry fruits. And just like that, Badam Pisin Milk is set and ready to cool the body.
Badam pisin lemonade
Ingredients
Bloomed badam pisin: 2-3 tbsp
Lemon: ½ a lemon
Sugar/salt: 1-2 teaspoons
Chilled water: 1 cup
Method:
Place the bloomed badam pisin in a glass. Add sugar or salt according to preference. Squeeze in half a lemon in the glass. Pour in 100 ml of water and mix well. Badam Pisin Lemonade is ready to drink.
Badam pisin rose milk falooda
Ingredients
Bloomed badam pisin: 3 tbsp
Rose syrup: 1 tbsp
Chilled milk: 1 cup
Softened vermicelli: 2 tbsp
Sugar/honey: 2-3 tbsp
Strawberry ice cream: 1 scoop
Dried rose petals: 3-4 petals
Method:
Add three tablespoons of bloomed badam pisin to a glass. Pour rose syrup into the glass. Add two tablespoons of sabja or chia seeds as preferred. Add two tablespoons of softened vermicelli. Top with a scoop of strawberry ice cream. Garnish with pomegranates, chopped nuts and fruits, and dried rose petals.
Badam pisin ladoo
Ingredients
Dry badam pisin: 1/2 cup
Ghee: 4 tbsp
Chopped dry fruits and nuts: 1 cup
Wheat flour: 1 cup
Jaggery: 1 cup
Method:
Add a tablespoon of ghee in a pan and roast the dry pieces of badam pisin on a low flame till it turns crispy, transfer it to another bowl and set aside. Crush the roasted badam pisin or blend it into fine powder. Add another tablespoon of ghee to the same pan and roast the dry fruits and nuts for 5 minutes, and set aside. Add another tablespoon of ghee, and add one cup of wheat flour and roast for 10 minutes. Into the cooked wheat flour, add the crushed badam pisin powder, and the dry fruits mixture and mix well. Pour one cup of melted jaggery into the pan and mix for 5 minutes on low flame. Let it cool for half an hour. Take small portions of the powder and roll it on your palms to create a small ball. Badam Pisin Ladoo is ready.