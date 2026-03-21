Gum maro gum!

As the summer sun blazes and the mercury rises in Kerala, the scorching heat not only sears your skin but also drains the body. This can cause dehydration, headaches, and gut-related issues.

Today, let’s explore a traditional South Indian remedy that has been used for ages to combat the heat crisis — badam pisin.

Almond gum or ‘gond katira’ is sourced from the secretions of a sweet almond tree (Prunus Dulcis). The gum (pisin) is a natural protective response to any cuts, cracks, or mechanical injuries incurred on the bark of the tree.

The gum, over time, hardens and heals the tree’s wounds. It often takes weeks to harvest the gum, where the sticky liquid that oozes from the bark transforms into hardened, amber-coloured crystals. The shards are then cleaned and left to dry in the sunlight to remove any excess debris.

On a hot day, this jelly-like gum is a natural coolant. For centuries, housewives and Ayurveda healers used to chew this to regulate body heat and prevent heatstroke.

Preparing them is a simple task. Take two to three pieces of almond gum and place them in a bowl filled with a generous amount of water. Leave it to soak overnight.

After 8-12 hours of rest, by a quiet miracle of physics, the hardened shards are replaced by a thick yet light translucent jelly which, when consumed, acts as a natural coolant.

The overnight transformation is due to the network of complex sugars (polysaccharides), molecules that act like microscopic sponges absorbing water, making them swell four times their dehydrated size. While the transformation may feel like ‘magic’, the benefits are infused in its nutritional profile.

Wellness coach Bijeesh Nair views ‘gond katira’ as an essential functional food.

“Rich in soluble fibre, when soaked, it forms a gel-like substance that can support digestive health by improving bowel regularity, soothing the gut lining, and potentially acting as a mild prebiotic for the growth of beneficial gut bacteria,” he explains.

However, he suggests a balanced approach to its consumption. The almond gum can provide satiety and promote weight loss. Those suffering from constipation should ensure they include enough roughage to balance the soluble and insoluble fibre in their diet.

Most importantly, it should only be consumed after proper soaking and in moderate quantities. “Excessive intake can cause bloating and should never be taken dry due to the risk of choking,” he cautions.

Gayathri V, a consultant dietitian in Kochi, believes almond gum has similar properties to chia seeds.

“However, it is much more beneficial for the gut than the latter. It is filled with antioxidants, great for detoxification of the gut lining, promotes skin and hair health, and is great for weight loss,” she explains.

In many parts of India, badam pisin has been used for its medicinal and restorative properties to heal the womb after childbirth, says Dr Mumtaz Khalid Ismail, consultant clinical dietitian and nutritionist. “Due to its richness in magnesium and calcium, it helps repair bone density and strengthen the pelvic floor,” she adds.

According to her, badam pisin can also aid the intense hormonal shifts during postpartum that can lead to internal heat and night sweats.

“Because badam pisin is a natural coolant, it might help regulate the mother’s body temperature without the use of harsh chemicals,” she notes.

Once a super food in Indian traditional households, culinary traditions have introduced a variety of ways to indulge in this goodness.

Here, TNIE curates a few simple recipes to try at home, combining flavours that excite the taste buds and soothe the gut.