Teaching history through theatre

Scene 1:

Swiftly checking her watch, Anusree looks at the door, waiting for her turn. The classroom is quiet, and students are occupied with revision questions. A loud knock and everyone looks up. Manjula ma’am enters with a smile and says it’s time for practise. Anusree stands up from her teacher’s chair and gives a faint smile of excitement, then dashes off…

Exit

When teachers began slipping out of classrooms for rehearsals, the role reversal felt almost surreal. At Vidyodaya School, teaching briefly moved beyond chalkboards onto the stage, one where learning unfolded through performance.

A group of 59, including the principal, vice principal, teachers and non-teaching staff, came together to recreate a century-old historical moment — the meeting between Mahatma Gandhi and Sree Narayana Guru.

Their conversation at the Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala on March 12, 1925, was a significant encounter in the fight against discrimination and untouchability.

With limited resources to stage a one-hour theatre production, the team relied on careful research and collective enthusiasm to bring the story to life. And thus was born their production, Rishi Sangamam.

Assigning roles and shaping dialogues suited to each teacher’s strengths was handled by theatre teacher and director Rema K Nair. The Malayalam department HOD, Jayasree P, helmed the script.