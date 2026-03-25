Understanding knee wear and tear

Knee pain is one of the most common musculoskeletal complaints affecting people of all ages. Among the various causes, knee wear and tear, medically known as Osteoarthritis of the knee, is a leading condition that gradually damages the joint and affects mobility.

What is knee wear and tear?

The knee joint is one of the largest and most complex joints in the human body. It consists of bones, cartilage, ligaments, and synovial fluid that work together to allow smooth movement. Cartilage acts as a cushion between the bones and helps them glide smoothly during movement. When this cartilage breaks down, the bones start rubbing against each other. This process results in inflammation, pain, and stiffness—hallmarks of knee osteoarthritis.

Over time, the joint may develop bone spurs, swelling, and reduced flexibility, which can significantly affect daily activities.

Common causes

While ageing is the primary driver, several factors can accelerate the process:

Previous injuries: Old ACL or meniscus tears often lead to “post-traumatic arthritis” later in life

Body weight: Every extra kilogram of body weight puts approximately four kilograms of extra pressure on the knee when walking

Genetic predisposition: Some individuals have naturally weaker cartilage or structural alignment issues (like bow-legs) that speed up wear