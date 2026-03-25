Understanding knee wear and tear

Knee pain is one of the most common musculoskeletal complaints affecting people of all ages. Among the various causes, knee wear and tear, medically known as Osteoarthritis of the knee, is a leading condition that gradually damages the joint and affects mobility.
What is knee wear and tear?
The knee joint is one of the largest and most complex joints in the human body. It consists of bones, cartilage, ligaments, and synovial fluid that work together to allow smooth movement. Cartilage acts as a cushion between the bones and helps them glide smoothly during movement. When this cartilage breaks down, the bones start rubbing against each other. This process results in inflammation, pain, and stiffness—hallmarks of knee osteoarthritis.
Over time, the joint may develop bone spurs, swelling, and reduced flexibility, which can significantly affect daily activities.
Common causes
While ageing is the primary driver, several factors can accelerate the process:
Previous injuries: Old ACL or meniscus tears often lead to “post-traumatic arthritis” later in life
Body weight: Every extra kilogram of body weight puts approximately four kilograms of extra pressure on the knee when walking
Genetic predisposition: Some individuals have naturally weaker cartilage or structural alignment issues (like bow-legs) that speed up wear
Symptoms
Persistent knee pain, especially during movement
Stiffness after sitting or resting for long periods
Swelling around the knee joint
Cracking or grinding sounds during movement
Difficulty climbing stairs or walking long distances
A feeling that the knee may ‘give way’
Prevention
While ageing cannot be avoided, certain steps can protect knee health:
Maintain a healthy body weight
Stay physically active
Strengthen leg muscles through regular exercise
Use proper footwear
Seek early treatment for knee injuries
Treatment options
Viscosupplementation: Injections that act as a lubricant for the joint.
Physiotherapy: Strengthening the quadriceps and hamstrings to take the load off the joint.
Surgical intervention
When conservative treatments fail to provide a quality of life, we consider advanced surgical options:
Arthroscopic debridement: A minimally invasive ‘cleaning’ of the joint for early-stage issues.
High Tibial Osteotomy (HTO): Realignment of the bone to shift weight away from the damaged area.
Partial or Total Knee Replacement (TKA): For end-stage arthritis, replacing the worn surfaces with advanced implants. Our recent research emphasises optimising recovery—for instance, evaluating the use of post-operative drains to reduce blood loss and speed up mobilisation.
Knee pain is not an inevitable part of ageing that you must ‘just live with’. Early diagnosis and a tailored treatment plan can help you maintain an active, independent lifestyle. It is a progressive but manageable condition.
Early recognition of symptoms and timely medical intervention can significantly improve quality of life and prevent long-term disability.
With advancements in orthopaedic care, including physiotherapy, minimally invasive procedures, and joint replacement surgery, patients today have effective options to restore mobility and live pain-free.