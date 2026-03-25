Wanna Bet?

The election season is heating up, so are the conversations at local tea shops and street corners. What usually begins as a discussion on candidates and winners often ends up in informal bets. And one might have to pay a ‘heavy price’ for it.

While money may be involved in some cases, more often it is symbolic, ranging from treating friends to a meal to carrying out light-hearted dares. Sometimes it’s just for pride, sometimes for bragging rights, and sometimes it’s the sheer thrill of seeing a friend squirm.

“It’s not like people sit down and decide to gamble on election results. These bets are born out of excitement, arguments, and the intensity of discussions. That’s what pushes people to make a claim and stand by it,” says Harikumar (name changed).

“Earlier, it was mostly a fun activity. Campus bets often turned into dares, like boys wearing sarees and girls turning up in mundus and shirts.

Sometimes it was as simple as treating friends to porotta and beef. People even bet on doing Sayana Pradakshinam. Even bigger bets were usually settled or compromised among friends themselves,” he adds.

Now, as the assembly election approaches, debates are on — whether the LDF can secure a historic third term, if the UDF can stage a comeback, and how many seats the BJP might realistically win...

Amid the noise, TNIE explores the lesser-seen side of elections, the informal betting culture — its past, its quirks, and its place in the present.

‘Moustache to cars’