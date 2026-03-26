A ‘golden’ web of lies

Fraudsters often build trust by delivering benefits before deceiving their victims. However, in this, a 35-year-old woman went much further, cheating not just a few individuals but an entire region, including her husband and relatives, all to maintain a lie she told.

It was in 2018 that the family of Kiran (name changed), a native of Deepthi Nagar in Adimali, began the search for a bride. A trusted acquaintance informed them about a young woman living in a nearby locality — educated and from a respectable family background.

Kiran and his family visited the home of Anusha. The meeting turned out to be promising. During initial interactions, one of Anusha’s relatives mentioned her desire to continue her studies. They expressed their support for her plans. With mutual understanding, Kiran and Anusha were married.

A few months later, Kiran found a job abroad. And he decided to move overseas. Anusha remained back home, preparing for competitive bank examinations.

In 2019, while Kiran was still abroad, Anusha told the family that she had secured a job in a bank in Kothamangalam. Following her appointment, she quickly settled into her role. She maintained a disciplined routine, leaving for work punctually every morning after helping with household responsibilities.

Neighbours grew familiar with her daily routine, and local private bus conductors and drivers, too, recognised her regular schedule. Relatives and neighbours frequently approached her for assistance with banking procedures. However, everything took an unpleasant turn thereafter.

“She began informing close relatives and neighbours about a scheme at her bank that allegedly offered unusually high returns for depositing gold.

She claimed that she herself had deposited almost all her gold ornaments in the scheme, saying the returns would help her and her husband buy land, build a house, and even purchase a car. She further asserted that such deposits would make it easier to secure personal or housing loans,” said an officer from the Adimali police station.