Imprints of nature

It begins with raw fabric. Before any colour or pattern appears, it is first cleansed using soap nuts in lightly heated water for 24 hours, then left to dry in the shade. Mordanting follows, taking four to five days, preparing the fabric to hold natural pigments.

After another wash and dry cycle, the cloth is dipped in boiling water and left for nearly two days to achieve an even colour. Leaves and flowers are then arranged, the fabric rolled into bundles, and steamed for 24 to 48 hours, when the prints begin to form.

Once opened, the fabric reveals patterns shaped by nature. But the process continues with repeated washing, drying, and finally ironing - only then reaching its finished form.

For Harsha Thachani, this long, unhurried process is not just about making fabric. It is about learning to wait, to focus, and to let go of something she found herself holding onto during one of the most stressful phases of her life.

Based in Thalayolaparambu in Kottayam, Harsha did not begin eco-printing with the intention of building a brand. A history graduate, she had secured admission for postgraduation at Tata Institute of Social Sciences in 2022. That was when she happened to visit the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, where she met artist Nathalie Muchamad.

“I always wanted to do something artistic because the circle I grew up in was connected to art in some way,” Harsha says.

“Nathalie’s work at the Biennale was based in history. So I went on to work with her for six months as an intern. During that time, I came across natural dyeing and eco-printing.”