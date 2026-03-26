Will of the Living

After 13 years, Harish Rana’s silent struggle came to an end.

The 31-year-old comatose patient became the first Indian to die from passive euthanasia on Tuesday. Harish was a BTech student at Panjab University in 2013, who suffered from severe head injuries after a fall from the fourth-floor balcony of his hostel. He was on artificial nutrition support and occasional oxygen support in a coma.

And in death, he paved the way to keep our basic rights intact, even at the final moment of our lives.

It was on March 11 that the Supreme Court finally cleared a legal path for a dignified exit. India had already recognised passive euthanasia back in 2018. However, it was the recent judgment that marked the first time a court approved it for an individual.

As part of the judgment, the court also established guidelines for writing a living will, allowing individuals to have a say in their final moments. The will or Advance Medical Directive allows a person to deny or withdraw life-sustaining treatment if they develop terminal illness or fall into a persistent vegetative state.

However, what is the reality? How much is the living will respected when it comes to end-of-life care?