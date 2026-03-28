Jack of all tastes

'Tis the season of Kerala’s beloved summer fruit — jackfruit, aka chakka. From starters to desserts, this giant fruit can be part of anything, anywhere.
Known scientifically as Artocarpus heterophyllus, it travels across cultures as nangka, langka, kathal, jaca, and phanas. Whatever the name, it remains a summer delight that finds its way onto the plate in more forms than one. Even those who don’t like it as a fruit end up liking it as chips, halwa, or even a simple puzhukku.
The story of our humble ‘chakka’ begins in the lush belt of the Western Ghats, where it is believed to have originated thousands of years ago.
Some accounts trace its cultivation in India back to 3,000 to 6,000 years, making it one of the oldest cultivated fruits. Over time, jackfruit spread across tropical regions in Asia, Africa, and parts of South America, thriving in warm, humid climates.
Kerala continues to be central to its journey. The state is the largest producer of jackfruit in India, contributing nearly half of the country’s output.
For years, much of this abundance went underutilised. That is changing. Where only a small fraction was once processed, today nearly 60–70% of the harvest is being used, with a growing share converted into value-added products such as flour, chips, and snacks.
This shift is driven by both market demand and growing awareness of its nutritional value.
Yet, even as demand grows, there is concern about declining jackfruit trees in Kerala. Addressing this is K R Jayan, widely known as ‘Plavu Jayan’. For over 27 years, the Thrissur-based conservationist has been planting and distributing jackfruit saplings, building what he calls ‘Plavu gramam’ across the state.
“We should plant trees that we can pass on to generations. That is only possible when we grow them from seed. Such trees can last for at least four generations,” he says, explaining why he is not a supporter of grafting methods.
In 2019, he received the Plant Genome Saviour Community Award from the Government of India for conserving biodiversity and reviving traditional jackfruit varieties. His work spans more than 20 types, includingThenvarikka, Rudrakshi, Thenga Chakka, Vakatanaam Varikka, Thamarachakka, Padavalam Varikka, Balloon Varikka, Muttan Varikka, and Chuvanna Chulayan.
For Jayan, jackfruit is about a memory and survival. “There was a time before the 1970s when jackfruit was everything for people in Kerala. During the period of rice shortage, it was this fruit that kept people full. Kerala proved that food security could be managed with just one fruit,” he recalls.
He adds that beyond its role as a staple, its nutritional value also made a difference. “It helped keep many diseases away. Our land is ideal for growing jackfruit trees, so people should make use of it,” he says.
“This is the right time to plant. When the rains come, the roots will hold strongly in the soil and begin to grow.”
So while kitchens keep finding new ways to cook it, the real work might just be simpler — plant a tree, wait it out, and let the next few summers take care of the rest.
BBQ Jackfruit Vegan Sandwich
Ingredients:
Young jackfruit: 400–500g
BBQ sauce: 1 cup
Red cabbage (shredded): 1 cup
Vegan mayonnaise: 3 tbsp
Apple cider vinegar: 1 tbsp
Burger buns: 4
Vegan butter: 1–2 tbsp
Salt: To taste
Method:
Cut and prepare jackfruit chunks. Shred it using your hands. Cook it in a pan with BBQ sauce for 20–30 minutes till soft and well-coated. Mix cabbage, vegan mayo, vinegar, and salt to make slaw. Toast buns with vegan butter on a tawa. Add jackfruit filling on buns, top with slaw, and serve.
Jackfruit Smoothie
Ingredients
Ripe jackfruit: 2 cups
Lime juice: 4 tbsp
Milk (can be plant-based): 2 cups
Method:
Add cleaned jackfruit, lime juice, and plant milk to a blender. Blend until smooth. Adjust thickness if needed and serve chilled.
Sweet Jackfruit Rolls
Ingredients:
Ripe jackfruit (fresh): 1 cup
Banana (ripe): 2
Sugar/jaggery: ½ cup
Spring roll wrappers: 8–10
Oil: for frying
Cinnamon + clove powder: A pinch
Method:
Slice bananas and jackfruit into thin strips. Mix with sugar and spices. Place filling on the wrapper and roll tightly. Seal edges with flour paste. Deep fry till golden brown. Coat with caramel or jaggery syrup. Serve warm.