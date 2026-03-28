Jack of all tastes

'Tis the season of Kerala’s beloved summer fruit — jackfruit, aka chakka. From starters to desserts, this giant fruit can be part of anything, anywhere.

Known scientifically as Artocarpus heterophyllus, it travels across cultures as nangka, langka, kathal, jaca, and phanas. Whatever the name, it remains a summer delight that finds its way onto the plate in more forms than one. Even those who don’t like it as a fruit end up liking it as chips, halwa, or even a simple puzhukku.

The story of our humble ‘chakka’ begins in the lush belt of the Western Ghats, where it is believed to have originated thousands of years ago.

Some accounts trace its cultivation in India back to 3,000 to 6,000 years, making it one of the oldest cultivated fruits. Over time, jackfruit spread across tropical regions in Asia, Africa, and parts of South America, thriving in warm, humid climates.

Kerala continues to be central to its journey. The state is the largest producer of jackfruit in India, contributing nearly half of the country’s output.

For years, much of this abundance went underutilised. That is changing. Where only a small fraction was once processed, today nearly 60–70% of the harvest is being used, with a growing share converted into value-added products such as flour, chips, and snacks.

This shift is driven by both market demand and growing awareness of its nutritional value.