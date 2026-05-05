Mesmerising Maldives

With its pristine sandy beaches, turquoise waters and aquatic life, the Maldives has always enchanted international travellers who wanted to break free from their mundane lives. And the island welcomed everyone with its quaint, bewitching waves as they went back home with experiences bordering on surreal.

The Maldives is an archipelago of about 1,190 coral islands spread over 26 natural atolls and has been casting its spell on people all over the world ever since the country opened up its breathtaking landscape to tourists.

Barely a 90-minute flight from Thiruvananthapuram, Velana International Airport, near the capital city of Malé, is the gateway to this magnificent nation. This proximity is also a reason for the large number of Indian visitors here.

The ‘One Island One Resort’ policy envisaged by the government has helped accelerate the exponential growth of the tourism sector, as luxurious facilities have come up. Among these, Medhufushi Island Resort in Meemu atoll is a well-kept Maldivian secret that beckons visitors with its stunning beauty, cosy facilities and idyllic location.

From Velana airport, one can take a seaplane, a domestic flight or a speed boat to Medhufushi. Journey by air to Muli domestic airport takes about 45 minutes, and from there, the resort boat will take you to the island in another 20 minutes. By sea, the journey from Malé to Medhufushi would take about three hours.

Medhufushi property has 120 villas, of which 44 are overwater properties. From here, one can go down the stairs into the sea. Sitting in the comfy sofas lined on the deck, one could endlessly stare into the vast expanse of turquoise water.