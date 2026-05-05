‘Metal united us when we were in college,' says Kochi-based metal band Oberth

Oberth recently opened the metal music event Tribal Sacrament at Kochi. The five-member metal band was formed in the ‘drummer’s room’— a jamming space solely meant for brand practices inside RLV college. With Kalyan on drums, Gaven on bass, Vishnu AKA Mak Graves on rhythm guitar, Ashbel on lead guitar, and vocals by Vyshak, the group has been making waves in the growing metal scene recently. The city’s homegrown band has taken it upon themselves to help their listeners escape the weight of everyday life through metal music. In this quick chat with TNIE, they open up about their journey and plans.

What is the idea behind the name Oberth and the themes that the band reflects?

Since most bands had the same kind of names, we decided to look for something rare and special. During our search, we came across a scientist named Hermann Oberth.

He is considered an important figure of modern rocketry and astronautics. We felt that Oberth was a rare name and decided to go with it. As a band, Oberth creates music that offers listeners a momentary escape into outer space—a detachment from the rush of daily life and its difficulties.

You came into the metal music arena in 2024.....could you walk us through how the band came together?

Oberth was formed when we were studying at RLV College. Metal united us. Ashvel and Vishnu were the first members to collaborate, then Vysakh, Kalyan and Athulya.

We performed covers of heavy rock and metal songs at an event called Samabhavana. Athulya eventually had to leave the band due to some personal commitments, and that’s when Gaven joined us. We made loud, raw riffs to draw people’s attention to this beautiful genre.