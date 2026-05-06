From free chats to paid predictions: Astrology apps flood feeds

A few seconds into your daily doomscroll, right between a café reel you will never visit and a productivity hack you won’t follow, she appears. A popular Malayalam actress, looking like she is giving an interview, asks a question that feels oddly specific: Are you worried about money?

Before you can swipe away, she has an answer too. Download an astrology app, enter your date of birth, and speak to an astrologer. “How money will come, when it will come, how much it will come, they will answer,” she promises. The first chat, she adds, is free.

Scroll again. Another popular actress. This time, it’s a story — a friend stuck in a marriage dilemma. A quick consultation with an astrologer on an app, on the actress’s suggestion, and eventually meeting her partner during a work trip, just as predicted.

Across Instagram and Facebook feeds, these ads now arrive with uncanny timing, right when you are overthinking your job, your relationship, or that one message you probably shouldn’t send. Delivered by actors, influencers, and content creators, they don’t feel like ads so much as a conversation.

Astrology itself, of course, is anything but new. For years, it travelled word-of-mouth, family recommendations, and neighbourhood astrologers who read charts across wooden tables. From ancient Mesopotamian sky-watchers to Kerala’s own time-honoured traditions, it has always found ways to stay relevant.

What is new is the setting.