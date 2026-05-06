From free chats to paid predictions: Astrology apps flood feeds

A few seconds into your daily doomscroll, right between a café reel you will never visit and a productivity hack you won’t follow, she appears. A popular Malayalam actress, looking like she is giving an interview, asks a question that feels oddly specific: Are you worried about money?
Before you can swipe away, she has an answer too. Download an astrology app, enter your date of birth, and speak to an astrologer. “How money will come, when it will come, how much it will come, they will answer,” she promises. The first chat, she adds, is free.
Scroll again. Another popular actress. This time, it’s a story — a friend stuck in a marriage dilemma. A quick consultation with an astrologer on an app, on the actress’s suggestion, and eventually meeting her partner during a work trip, just as predicted.
Across Instagram and Facebook feeds, these ads now arrive with uncanny timing, right when you are overthinking your job, your relationship, or that one message you probably shouldn’t send. Delivered by actors, influencers, and content creators, they don’t feel like ads so much as a conversation.
Astrology itself, of course, is anything but new. For years, it travelled word-of-mouth, family recommendations, and neighbourhood astrologers who read charts across wooden tables. From ancient Mesopotamian sky-watchers to Kerala’s own time-honoured traditions, it has always found ways to stay relevant.
What is new is the setting.
New-age avtar
Today, astrology sits with all other apps on your phone, just another icon, just another tap away. A bad day at work, a complicated relationship, a future that feels just vague enough to be worrying. Curiosity does the rest. You download the app, try the free chat, and just as things start getting interesting… time’s up. Want to know more? That will cost you.
So what’s powering this star-studded surge, and why are so many people tapping in? TNIE takes a closer look.
“I tried a couple of these apps just to see how they actually work,” says Anagha P, a 26-year-old who works at Infopark. Once logged in, you are either connected to an astrologer or an automated chat system, she explains the process.
“They first ask for basic details like your date and time of birth and what you want to know. Based on that, they generate a chart and explain things like planetary positions or your ‘kundali’. After that, you ask your question, and there is a short wait before they reply - usually with a fairly positive or reassuring answer.”
However, the catch is that the free chat only lasts a couple of minutes, she says. After that, you have to pay to continue.
“Most of these apps have a similar interface and a list of astrologers with different rates. The more popular ones tend to charge more. You also have to maintain a minimum balance in your account to start chatting, rather than paying per question. There are also free sections like daily or weekly predictions, tarot readings and other features which keep you engaged even if you are not actively paying,” she adds.
The app AstroTalk, with over 50 million downloads, might be the most recognisable name in this space. Platforms like Astroyogi, AstroSage, AstroVed, Anytime Astro, InstaAstro, GaneshaSpeaks and ClickAstro are all tapping into the same growing audience.
Even regional apps like the Horoscope in Malayalam app and the Kanippayyur Astrology app, associated with noted astrologer Kanippayyur Narayanan Namboodiripad, are part of this expanding ecosystem.
Digital tactics
Industry reports point to the pandemic as a turning point, with some platforms claiming exponential user growth in the years since, with Gen Z now making up a significant chunk of users.
For digital marketing expert Jishnu Mariyil, the rise is also a result of careful strategy. “These ads are not random. They are highly targeted, especially towards the 18–35 age group. Platforms track user behaviour, interests and even moments of engagement, so the content people see is often closely aligned with what they are already thinking about or worrying about. That makes the messaging feel personal, and the curiosity factor becomes very strong,” he says.
He adds that the model closely follows familiar digital tactics. “It’s similar to what telecom companies like Jio did earlier, offering something free to bring users in.”
Here, the free first chat works as a hook. Once people try it, they are more likely to continue, especially if the conversation feels relevant. Once users engage, their data, like phone numbers or email addresses, can be used for repeated targeting. “They start receiving follow-ups, offers and reminders, which keep the interaction going.”
Modern problems
The appeal, psychologists say, is also closely tied to how people deal with uncertainty. Dr Jamila K Warrier explains that while the format may have changed, the underlying behaviour remains similar.
“There has always been a demand for astrology. People have always sought out astrologers, especially during uncertain phases. Psychologically, people tend to externalise their problems. When something goes wrong, we often look for explanations beyond our control, and that can help reduce anxiety. When someone is told that things will improve after a certain point, it gives hope. There is a sense of emotional release in that process,” she says.
What has changed now is the ease of access, she adds. It is available instantly, at your fingertips.
“At the same time, this generation faces higher expectations and pressure to achieve, which naturally increases the stress, making them more likely to seek quick reassurance and a sense of direction. Algorithms make it easier to identify what people are already worried about and deliver content that reflects those concerns. This creates a sense of personal relevance, along with an illusion of predictability,” she says.
Science vs belief
Sociologist and assistant professor at the University of Calicut, Prasad R, says the trend operates at three levels — structural, psychological and economic.
“At the structural level, it reflects a gap between material and ideological change. Society has modernised in terms of infrastructure and lifestyle, but belief systems do not shift at the same pace. Scientific rationality does not simply replace traditional logic,” he says.
According to him, there is a growing emphasis on achieving quickly, with high expectations and less patience for long-term effort.
Social media reinforces this by constantly projecting rapid success and upward mobility, shaping how people think about achievement and luck.
“There was a time when education was seen as the primary path to success. But now academic success alone no longer guarantees outcomes, and the role of luck is being perceived as more significant.”
He explains that the third level emerges from the mismatch between the first two.
“These gaps create opportunities for markets. Beliefs, myths and traditional practices are now being repackaged as products and services, especially through digital platforms. What we are seeing is not just about belief, it is also about how it is being monetised.”
He notes that the pandemic became a major factor in this growth. Just a few years ago, access to well-known astrologers was limited — one had to wait for appointments or travel.
“There was also a certain hesitation, as people did not always want others to know they were consulting an astrologer. Now, with digital platforms, those barriers have largely disappeared.”
The trend, he adds, extends beyond apps.
“You can see increased use of objects associated with luck - birthstones, symbols, or charms across different groups, including public figures. It cuts across religion. The idea of luck itself is being widely circulated and consumed. And once you start noticing it, it’s kind of everywhere.”