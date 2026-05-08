‘Amma Ariyan’: A radical rewind

The unconventional spirit of the film extended into its filmmaking methods as well. Cinematographer Venu remembers working in difficult and unpredictable conditions, often shooting handheld amidst real crowds.

“We wanted it to feel like reportage, almost like news footage. That’s why there were so many handheld shots,” he says.

“The decision to shoot in 35mm black-and-white — despite colour cinema having become the norm by then — emerged from both practical limitations and aesthetic choices.”

Venu describes the film as a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon. “It was special in the way it was produced, distributed and shown to people. We stayed in ordinary people’s houses during the shoot. Every day was a unique experience,” he says.

One of his strongest memories from the production was John’s decision to shoot crowd scenes in reverse order. “John knew people would gradually leave during the shoot because we couldn’t hire crowds. So we filmed the larger crowd portions first and slowly reduced them,” he says.

Venu adds he is elated that ‘Amma Ariyan’ is set for a global premiere at Cannes. “New audiences around the world will now discover a filmmaker who lived for his art, using cinema as a form of resistance and idealism,” he says.

“The Film Heritage Foundation handled the restoration with great sensitivity. The team chose not to beautify the film, but to retain its grain, uneven exposure and rough edges.”

Venu bills ‘Amma Ariyan’ as a “rebellion” that challenged the “dominance of capital in filmmaking”.

“The cinéma vérité style emerged organically. We travelled from town to town like a troupe, often not knowing what we would encounter. That unpredictability was both the risk and the excitement,” he says.

Film editor Beena Paul shares the thrill. She remembers first hearing about John while studying at FTII, where he already had a reputation because of his other classic, ‘Agraharathil Kazhuthai’. Later, after moving to Kerala, she became associated with him through Venu, her partner.