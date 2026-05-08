The thief who missed prison life

It could easily pass off as a scene from a light-hearted flick. A neighbourhood thief, bored with life outside, is plotting his way back into jail. Except this one is real, and it happened in Kovalam last month.

Police describe him as a habitual sneak thief, someone who picks up small valuables and spends the money on alcohol. Locals know him well. They gripe about him, but he is not entirely pushed out. He is seen around his house or at the nearby junction — a familiar if troublesome presence.

Dilip Khan, 46, lives alone in Avaduthura in Kovalam. Earlier this year, he was lodged in the Neyyattinkara sub jail in a theft case. It should have been a return to freedom when he was released in March.

However, soon after returning home, he carried out two thefts. At a supermarket on Harbour Road in Kovalam, he broke open a DVR system and took `40,000 that had been kept on a table.

He also stole a mobile phone. Not long after, he targeted a chicken shop in the area and walked away with cash and another phone.