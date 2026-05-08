When what remains becomes poetry

Etymologically, the word ‘poetry’ can be traced to ‘poiesis’ in Greek. It means ‘to make’ or ‘to create’. To create out of nothingness is godlike. To create out of ‘something’, is blackout poetry. Also called erasure poetry, it is a form of found poetry created by erasing an already existing text, including pages from newspapers and magazines. It is beautiful to see how something so creative and poetic emerges out of a factual, prosaic text.

In the 18th century, Caleb Whitefoord came up with the idea of ‘cross-reading’ newspaper articles. Instead of moving down the columns, as expected of readers, he playfully moved his eyes horizontally across the columns, bringing up very humorous sentences and ideas. In 1920, Tristan Tzara, a Dadaist poet, published a poem titled ‘To Make a Dadaist Poem’, which shows how poets recreate.

‘Take a newspaper.

Take some scissors.

Choose from this paper an article the length you want to make your poem.

Cut out the article.

Next carefully cut out each of the words that make up this article and put them all in a bag.

Shake gently.

Next take out each cutting one after the other.

Copy conscientiously in the order in which they left the bag.

The poem will resemble you.

And there you are—an infinitely original author of charming sensibility, even though unappreciated by the vulgar herd.’