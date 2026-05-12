The ‘viral’ life of Naga Sairandhri

Some people become famous without ever really becoming known. A livestream clip, an awkward reaction, a badly timed expression, a phrase turned into a meme — suddenly a person becomes public property, endlessly forwarded between phones.

That uneasy space between virality and identity forms the backdrop of Social Swamy, a documentary by Abhilash Babu centred on Naga Sairandhri Devi, better known online through explosive videos and meme culture than through her real life as Divya Rajan from Kollam.

The film’s first-look poster was unveiled at the 8th Independent and Experimental Film Festival. Produced through crowdfunding under the banner of The Weekend Academia, Thiruvananthapuram, the 91-minute documentary is currently in post-production.

“Naga Sairandhri Devi has become a cult figure on social media. Most people consume her as troll material or meme content. I wanted to look at the social side of her life instead,” says Abhilash.

Naga Sairandhri shot to fame following her ‘explosive’ live chats and the

viral ‘Babu Swami’ DJ remix video.

Rather than approaching her story as a straightforward profile, the filmmaker structures the documentary around the questions of caste, renunciation and visibility in contemporary society.

According to him, the film examines how ideas of sanyasam and caste have evolved throughout Indian history and mythology, and how those ideas intersect with Naga Sairandhri Devi’s life and online persona.

“The documentary is divided into four sections,” he explains. “The first layer explores the relationship between caste and sanyasam, especially how people from oppressed communities sometimes turn towards renunciation in search of social recognition or transformation. We juxtapose her life with similar figures from history and mythology.”

The second section traces her rise through livestreams and viral videos in a montage-like format. The third is an extended interview with Naga Sairandhri Devi herself, and the final section follows her daily life in an observational style, from people visiting her house to record wedding wishes and reels to ordinary public reactions when they encounter her outside the digital world.