As fuel crisis looms, is work from home making a comeback?

It seems like just yesterday that companies called employees back to the office. Long after pandemic-induced restrictions, work from home, and then gradually, hybrid models, became the norm.

Now, the Iran war is hinting at a major fuel crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, urged Indian citizens to opt for certain socio-economic measures prevalent during the pandemic. And lo and behold, WFH is back on the table.

A media headline screamed that techies were “jumping with joy” in metro cities. Meanwhile, the IT employees’ union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate has written to the government to issue an advisory “directing IT/ITES companies and digitally deliverable services to implement mandatory work from home, wherever operationally feasible, for an appropriate period”.

Understandably, murmurs of ‘Will we get the WFH option?’ have already started filling office spaces across Kerala as well.

“Currently, we are not seeing an active discussion from the management side, but certainly there is a buzz. Employees are discussing the possibilities,” says Deepa Ashik, a member of the techies’ organisation Prathidhwani.

Deepa recalls the pandemic days. “Back then, there was no other way but to rethink the corporate system and get into the new model. And we all learnt and even were comfortable with the idea of WFH,” she smiles.

“One can spend time with family members… don’t need to spend time stuck in traffic for hours to and from the office.”

However, she adds, it also had real drawbacks. “You are always on the clock. The work never stops. One may lose the boundary between work and home, or say, personal time,” she notes.

Deepa is keenly watching the situation at play. Due to the assembly elections, she believes, Kerala hasn’t been discussing ground-level ramifications of the war much. “Moreover, we have not yet felt the supply crunch, except in the case of commercial LPG,” she observes.

“So, people till now didn’t take it seriously. But if the LPG /fuel crisis affects daily life, the situation will change.”