An AI testing ground for film scripts

Alfred Hitchcock famously said, “To make a great film you need three things — the script, the script and the script.”

Before the cameras roll, a film begins with a story, the soul, the one thing that can turn a small production into a phenomenon or leave a big-budget one forgotten.

What if there were a way to understand how audiences might respond to a story even before the film is made? The thought led Kochi-born IT entrepreneur Aadhith Kalathil Bose to create Kalezio, an AI-based platform that analyses movie scripts and simulates audience reactions. Based in Tauranga, New Zealand, Aadhith has launched the platform with Malayalam cinema as its first testing ground.

The idea came during a brief break from his career, when, to pass the time, he began dabbling in writing.

“I used to write when I was younger. But as I started working, I lost time to explore that side of me. This year, I took some time off and wrote a movie script for some friends who are into filmmaking,” he says.