How Gen Alpha is redesigning family life

“By the time their parents began comparing options, the children had already researched the pricing, features, and specifications,” she says.

Some analysts call this growing influence “pester power” — the ability of children to persistently shape purchasing decisions. But unlike earlier generations, today’s children are not influenced only by television ads or peer pressure.

Their opinions are informed by algorithms, influencer culture, product reviews, and social media trends.

For Sankari Unnithan, CEO of Timetronic and former chairperson of Young Indians Kerala, the shift has altered how brands communicate.

“Companies now target children,” she says. “My daughter recently wanted to redesign her room after watching a sponsored ‘home tour’ video by a paint brand. Companies invest in influencer-led promotions because they understand how younger audiences connect with them.”

Research backs these observations. A recent report titled ‘Decoding Gen Alpha 26’ by Hypercollective — conducted among over 1,000 parents across major Indian cities — says that 86 per cent of parents involve their children in household purchase decisions. Digital exposure and web-based discovery are major drivers of this shift, the study says.

Experts point to changing parenting styles. Many parents today actively encourage children to think independently and voice opinions, giving them greater freedom in everyday decisions.

It’s quite common to hear grown-ups recall being kept out of family discussions as children, with little space to voice opinions even on matters that directly concerned them. Many parents today don’t want their children to go through that.

Moreover, some parents turn to their children not just for opinions on purchases, but even for advice on personal grooming and lifestyle choices.

“She knows the latest trends,” says Sujatha Nambiar, a schoolteacher. “I hardly keep track of what’s happening around me. My daughter, who is in Class 7, tells me how to style myself for weddings and even suggests the kind of footwear I should wear.”

Sujatha adds that her daughter recently advised her to set aside part of her monthly salary for an investment plan. “I value her individuality. I believe involving her in certain aspects of decision-making helps build confidence as she grows up. I know the importance of that because, as a child, I was denied a say even in matters that concerned me,” she recalls.

Media professional Kris Iyer agrees, adding that he believes in living to the fullest and in the moment. “It’s just like wanting one’s child to excel in life.

While that’s the future part, what I can do ‘now’ is to make my 10-year-old son happy by making him feel important, valued. And most of his suggestions are quite cool, so no worries,” he smiles.

According to Sunitha Ambika, a banker, one reason parents increasingly involve children in family decisions could be the changing nature of households. “With both parents working, they are often unable to spend enough time with their children. Involving them in decisions becomes a way of making them feel valued and included,” she says.

For Vidya Vijayan, a doctor, children’s opinions deserve consideration, but within practical limits. “We should consider their views in line with our financial capacity and know how to say ‘no’ in a way they understand,” she explains. “The idea is to involve them while also teaching them how to make sensible decisions.”

Vidya recalls how her 13-year-old daughter wanted a wooden staircase for their new house after seeing a similar design in the film ‘Meleparambil Anveedu’. “We agreed because it suited the aesthetic of our home and fit our budget,” she says.