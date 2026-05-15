How Gen Alpha is redesigning family life

A generation ago, family decisions were largely made by parents and elders while children watched from the sidelines. Today’s Gen Alpha, however, is no longer a passive participant. They have arrived.
Armed with smartphones, reels, reviews, and endless online research, they are influencing everything from flooring tiles and vacation itineraries to wedding guest lists and breakfast cereals.
On a day when the world celebrates the idea of ‘family’, a peek into the drawing room of a home where renovation plans are on the discussion table would speak volumes about a major demographic shift.
Fourteen-year-old Ammu Anoop proudly recalls one such talk session, sitting on the floor of her house that exudes an old-world charm.
“I suggested Athangudi flooring to create a Chettinad feel. My mother liked the idea, and now the house has a stylish look and vintage vibe,” she beams.
The inspiration came from ‘online research’. “Google and ChatGPT helped,” she says, before sharing some gyan on sustainability. “Red oxide, green oxide, or even simple stone flooring works beautifully in traditional homes.”
The same shift is visible in planning travel or outings as well. In the 1990s, parents chose destinations and children simply followed along. Not anymore.
“We discover hidden places through travel vlogs,” says teenager Kesav Arun, clutching his smartphone. “I also follow food vloggers. When we eat out, I usually guide my family — either to a good fine-dining restaurant or a ‘chayakada’ with heritage value.”
From food and interiors to automobiles and gadgets, children are steadily shaping household choices.
Even supermarkets and malls reflect this changing dynamic, with displays strategically designed to attract younger consumers.
“It is calculated marketing,” says market analyst Amrita S. “Brands today recognise the growing influence children have over family decisions.”
This can be seen even in ‘big buys’ like cars. Middle-class Indians’ sudden craze for sunroofs is an example.
Amrita recalls how her niece and nephew persuaded their parents to choose a hatchback after watching an off-roading vlog filmed along the Australian coast.
“By the time their parents began comparing options, the children had already researched the pricing, features, and specifications,” she says.
Some analysts call this growing influence “pester power” — the ability of children to persistently shape purchasing decisions. But unlike earlier generations, today’s children are not influenced only by television ads or peer pressure.
Their opinions are informed by algorithms, influencer culture, product reviews, and social media trends.
For Sankari Unnithan, CEO of Timetronic and former chairperson of Young Indians Kerala, the shift has altered how brands communicate.
“Companies now target children,” she says. “My daughter recently wanted to redesign her room after watching a sponsored ‘home tour’ video by a paint brand. Companies invest in influencer-led promotions because they understand how younger audiences connect with them.”
Research backs these observations. A recent report titled ‘Decoding Gen Alpha 26’ by Hypercollective — conducted among over 1,000 parents across major Indian cities — says that 86 per cent of parents involve their children in household purchase decisions. Digital exposure and web-based discovery are major drivers of this shift, the study says.
Experts point to changing parenting styles. Many parents today actively encourage children to think independently and voice opinions, giving them greater freedom in everyday decisions.
It’s quite common to hear grown-ups recall being kept out of family discussions as children, with little space to voice opinions even on matters that directly concerned them. Many parents today don’t want their children to go through that.
Moreover, some parents turn to their children not just for opinions on purchases, but even for advice on personal grooming and lifestyle choices.
“She knows the latest trends,” says Sujatha Nambiar, a schoolteacher. “I hardly keep track of what’s happening around me. My daughter, who is in Class 7, tells me how to style myself for weddings and even suggests the kind of footwear I should wear.”
Sujatha adds that her daughter recently advised her to set aside part of her monthly salary for an investment plan. “I value her individuality. I believe involving her in certain aspects of decision-making helps build confidence as she grows up. I know the importance of that because, as a child, I was denied a say even in matters that concerned me,” she recalls.
Media professional Kris Iyer agrees, adding that he believes in living to the fullest and in the moment. “It’s just like wanting one’s child to excel in life.
While that’s the future part, what I can do ‘now’ is to make my 10-year-old son happy by making him feel important, valued. And most of his suggestions are quite cool, so no worries,” he smiles.
According to Sunitha Ambika, a banker, one reason parents increasingly involve children in family decisions could be the changing nature of households. “With both parents working, they are often unable to spend enough time with their children. Involving them in decisions becomes a way of making them feel valued and included,” she says.
For Vidya Vijayan, a doctor, children’s opinions deserve consideration, but within practical limits. “We should consider their views in line with our financial capacity and know how to say ‘no’ in a way they understand,” she explains. “The idea is to involve them while also teaching them how to make sensible decisions.”
Vidya recalls how her 13-year-old daughter wanted a wooden staircase for their new house after seeing a similar design in the film ‘Meleparambil Anveedu’. “We agreed because it suited the aesthetic of our home and fit our budget,” she says.
“We explained that to her, and now when she gives suggestions, she also considers our needs and financial limitations.”
Such a balanced approach is critical, says sociologist Bushra Beegum, head of Centre for Women’s Studies at the University of Kerala.
“Gen Alpha children have grown up fully immersed in the digital world. Though not entirely unhealthy, much of what they do offline is influenced by what they consume online,” she points out.
On the plus side, she notes that the influence extends beyond shopping preferences into social awareness and behaviour.
“I have seen children correcting parents for referring to housemaids as ‘servants’ instead of addressing them by name, or encouraging families to adopt organic lifestyles. Much of this awareness comes from online content,” Bushra notes.
On the flipside, she adds, over-indulgent parenting may lead to unrealistic lifestyle expectations among children. “Encouraging children to express opinions is healthy,” she says. “But along with that freedom, it is essential to make them understand limitations and realities of life.”
New World, New Words
Pester power/Nag factor: Influence of children in exerting pressure to go for specific choices
Autonomy granting: The shift from parental control to child involvement
Filiarchy: Name used for modern homes where rising household income and smaller family sizes result in children holding more sway over choices, including food, technology, and travel
‘Game’ shift: Studies suggest interaction between parents and children is shifting from conflict (as before) to a ‘game’ or ‘ritual’ where both parents and children understand their roles in the decision-making.
Family group decision-making: The method of family members, including children, taking part in decision-making
Mature minor doctrine: A concept where children are taken seriously while sharing opinions
Assent: Not legal consent, but agreement by which the child has decision-making capacity
Consumer socialisation: Children influencing purchasing, often through family interaction
Emancipated minor:
A child who has a strong voice in decision-making
A recent study says...
-Video-sharing platforms, especially YouTube, play a major role in content consumption among children
-These platforms significantly influence brand awareness and product discovery among young audiences.
83% of children in Indian cities use digital devices in their daily lives
43% of children regularly access video platforms
86% of parents include their children in family purchase decisions
75% of children have access to smartphones