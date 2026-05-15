Playin’ it big

Here comes the Škoda Kodiaq 2026. Just a year after the release of its second-generation premium seven-seater SUV in India, Škoda gives it an update. Not a bumper redesign ‘facelift’, but a much-needed tech enrichment.
I spent a day with the new Kodiaq in Kochi last week. Let me share my experience with you. Kodiaq comes in three variants — Lounge (5-seater), Sportline and Selection L&K. I drove the one with top spec, the Selection L&K.
Bigger
Kodiaq is 4.75 metres long. And we will notice this behemoth from a distance, even without pesky details like measurements.
The rear overhang is very obvious. And the height is obviously lower than that of a full-size SUV from Toyota or MG. However, the longer length allows for a sleeker profile, underscored by details like the d-pillar in dark chrome finish.
The face is marked by a wide grille and a horizontal light strip that runs through it, connecting the headlamp units. This signature element now appears in the updated midsize SUV Kushaq too. The C-shaped tail lamps are connected by a decorative strip, giving them an elevated look.
Spacious
The cabin is made up of premium plastics and leather. Black panels and brown leather give the interiors an indisputable elegance. The 32.77 cm infotainment screen and the 26.03 cm info screen behind the steering, though utility-focused, have a classy look.
One big plus in the new model is the presence of knobs and physical switches for basic controls. Three intelligent knobs have a digital screen as well as a rotary function.
The ergonomic seats in the front row are wide and supportive. They have extendable thigh support, ventilation and even a massage function.
However, for a massage, one needs to peruse the sub-menus.
Second-row seats are also spacious and comfortable. But the third row is not much use. Cramped and difficult to enter. Also, one needs to sit in the knee-up position to fit here.
However, there are a lot of storage spaces, true to the ‘simply clever’ philosophy of the Škoda.
The fun-to-use gear selector is in the steering column. So, the centre console is for storage and two wireless chargers. And the panoramic sunroof with open function on the front panel makes the cabin much brighter.
There is 281 litres of boot space even after using all three rows. But, if you fold the third row, the boot space will be 786 litres.
In effect, incredible payoffs with little effort.
Powerful
Kodiaq provides a powerful but composed driving experience. It continues the combination of a two-litre turbo petrol engine with the seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. And the smooth partnership gives us a nice driving experience.
The suspension may not be fully soft, but it offers very good ride comfort. The SUV comes with all-wheel drive equipment, but I couldn’t try it on a spin on the off-road to check further. The fuel efficiency in the city drive was near 10 kmpl, and on highways, a little higher.
New tech
The biggest addition to the Kodiaq in 2026 is the Advanced Driver Assist system (ADAS). Škoda has been fine-tuning the system for Indian conditions. As a result, features like lane-keep assist are not over-enthusiastic. The main ADAS features are LED matrix headlights with adaptive front-lighting system (AFS), adaptive cruise control, front assist with warning and braking reaction, lane-keep assist, blind spot detection, lane change assist and the rear traffic alert and exit warning system.
The 360-degree area view camera, intelligent park assist and gesture-controlled boot opening add to the useful tech features. When we engage the park assist, the car parks in the right bay without steering or pedal inputs. The ADAS, the 360-degree camera, and the park assist are also available in the Sportline variant.
The VERDICT
The Kodiaq is now more techy and attractive, mainly because of ADAS. Such a big car really benefits from the sensor-assisted system. And if you don’t want a techy car, the Lounge variant is the best option. It is priced at `36.99 lakh, `3 lakh less than the outgoing model. The Sportline is priced at `44.99 lakh, and the Selection L&K is priced at `46.99 lakh.
For anyone looking for a premium full-size SUV, the Škoda Kodiaq is a fantastic choice.