Playin’ it big

Spacious

The cabin is made up of premium plastics and leather. Black panels and brown leather give the interiors an indisputable elegance. The 32.77 cm infotainment screen and the 26.03 cm info screen behind the steering, though utility-focused, have a classy look.

One big plus in the new model is the presence of knobs and physical switches for basic controls. Three intelligent knobs have a digital screen as well as a rotary function.

The ergonomic seats in the front row are wide and supportive. They have extendable thigh support, ventilation and even a massage function.

However, for a massage, one needs to peruse the sub-menus.

Second-row seats are also spacious and comfortable. But the third row is not much use. Cramped and difficult to enter. Also, one needs to sit in the knee-up position to fit here.

However, there are a lot of storage spaces, true to the ‘simply clever’ philosophy of the Škoda.

The fun-to-use gear selector is in the steering column. So, the centre console is for storage and two wireless chargers. And the panoramic sunroof with open function on the front panel makes the cabin much brighter.

There is 281 litres of boot space even after using all three rows. But, if you fold the third row, the boot space will be 786 litres.

In effect, incredible payoffs with little effort.

Powerful

Kodiaq provides a powerful but composed driving experience. It continues the combination of a two-litre turbo petrol engine with the seven-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. And the smooth partnership gives us a nice driving experience.

The suspension may not be fully soft, but it offers very good ride comfort. The SUV comes with all-wheel drive equipment, but I couldn’t try it on a spin on the off-road to check further. The fuel efficiency in the city drive was near 10 kmpl, and on highways, a little higher.