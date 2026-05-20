Battered on the Borderline

Intense. Ultrasensitive. Dramatic. Difficult.

These are often the labels slapped on people living with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD). Not because they define the condition, but because misunderstanding still shapes how it is perceived.

Observed annually in May, Borderline Personality Disorder Awareness Month seeks to draw attention to a mental health condition that remains widely misunderstood.

In simple terms, BPD is characterised by persistent difficulties in managing emotions, maintaining stable relationships and coping with stress.

Individuals may experience intense emotional shifts, fear of abandonment, impulsive behaviour, chronic feelings of emptiness and unstable interpersonal relationships. One’s brain is in a constant state of flux.

Mental health experts say BPD often goes undiagnosed for years because its symptoms overlap with anxiety, depression and trauma-related disorders.

According to psychiatrist Dr U Vivek, misconceptions surrounding BPD often prevent people from recognising symptoms early or seeking timely help.

“People with BPD are often labelled arrogant or emotionally volatile,” he says. “Their symptoms are frequently misunderstood as weakness or an attitude problem.”

Mood swings may be dismissed as attention-seeking. Emotional reactions may be viewed as exaggeration. Difficulty coping with stress can be interpreted as a lack of resilience.

Such assumptions can leave people unsupported at the time they need understanding the most. For many, Dr Vivek notes, psychiatric support is sought only after symptoms escalate.

“People usually arrive for consultation during moments of crisis — panic attacks, emotional breakdowns, self-harm or severe conflict in personal, academic or professional settings,” he says.

He recalls the case of a 25-year-old woman who struggled with decreased sleep, anxiety attacks, low mood and problems with colleagues.

“When she felt low or anxious, she would cut her wrist and thigh, which gave her temporary relief,” he says, pointing to a sign of BPD.

Behind such visible crises may lie years of unnoticed emotional struggles.

In some cases, individuals initially seek treatment for anxiety or depression while underlying patterns associated with BPD remain unidentified. This overlap can complicate diagnosis and delay targeted intervention.

Dr Vivek points out that many people with BPD receive treatment for panic attacks or anxiety, while broader emotional and behavioural patterns remain unaddressed.

“Instead of treating the person as a whole, only medications to reduce anxiety are given,” he says. “But that’s just one part of the story.”