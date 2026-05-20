‘I blended classical moves with Street groove,' says choreographer Shwetha Warrier

Ever since ‘Michael’, the biopic exploring the early life of Michael Jackson, hit theatres last month, social media has been overflowing with tribute reels and dance covers dedicated to the ‘King of Pop’.

One reel by a Malayali caught the attention of MJ’s nephew Jaafar Jackson, who plays the pop icon in the film. Created by dancer and choreographer Swetha Warrier, the video spins together Street O’ Classical — a dance form she developed by blending Indian classical dance with street styles.

In matching white-and-gold Bharatanatyam costumes, Swetha and eight dancers glide between classical steps, and street-inspired moves to MJ’s 1987 hit ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’.

The reel has crossed six million views, and Jaafar dropped clapping and heart emojis in the comments section, enough to leave the Thrissur-based choreographer on cloud nine.

Here’s a quick chat with Swetha:

How did the idea for the Michael Jackson tribute video come about?

As a dancer, I was extremely excited about the film. Even during the promotions, I was thinking of creating something as a tribute because Michael Jackson is someone who can never be separated from a dancer’s life. Every dancer has been inspired by him in some way.

I spent hours listening to his songs before deciding on ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’. After that, things moved quickly. I collaborated with IFBE in Mumbai. Within three days, the choreography was done, the dancers came on board, and everything fell into place.

Could you tell us about Street O’ Classical?

I grew up in a culturally rooted family. My mother was a Bharatanatyam dancer and my grandfather was a Kathakali artist. So I was exposed to different artforms from childhood. I started learning Bharatanatyam at the age of three, and later became interested in urban and street dance styles as well.

At one point, I realised I could express myself best when I combined both worlds. That is how Street O’ Classical was born. It became a space where I could express myself artistically without limitations.

Street O’ Classical blends the nritta, nritya, and natya elements of Bharatanatyam with the grooves, musicality, and ideas of street dance styles.