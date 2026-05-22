Kerala’s youngsters are turning to strangers camps for connection

"Good company in a journey makes the way seem shorter,” wrote Izaak Walton centuries ago.
Back then, “good company” probably meant trusted friends, familiar faces and people whose stories you already knew by heart. Today, that definition seems to have wandered towards strangers bound together by a mutual craving for escape, spontaneity and connection.
Across India, a new tribe of travellers is signing up for curated strangers camps and community getaways where nobody knows each other at the start. Somewhere between mountain sunsets, long bus rides, and jamming sessions, strangers are becoming the kind of people you promise to meet again before the trip is even over. In Kerala too, the trend is growing steadily.
“There is something deeply beautiful about people coming together. And journeys turn into experiences where you discover nature, roots, time, yourself and others along the way. We wanted to create a space where people can exist as they are, listen to one another, share happiness and heartbreak, and realise they are not alone,” says Sahad Ibrahim, founder of Oppam, which has been conducting strangers camps for over two years.
“People arrive as strangers and by the final day, it is not unusual to see them hugging each other tightly, often with tears rolling down their faces,” he adds.
Unlike many curated travel experiences, most strangers camps, including Oppam, are designed to be budget-friendly and open to everyone, with no strict age barriers. Beyond the usual trekking, hiking, and tent stays, the camps also focus heavily on emotional connection through music circles, stargazing nights, storytelling sessions and activities aimed at helping people unwind.
“I was someone who first experienced strangers camps as a participant,” says Shansad, one of the co-founder of Exploria Travel Time.
“That experience stayed with me. Later, when we started a travel company with friends, we knew we wanted to create something similar. For us, this is not just about profit. It is something we pour our hearts into because, as humans, all of us seek connection.”
According to him, the camps often become spaces where people from vastly different backgrounds open up to one another in unexpected ways. “When people sit together and share their stories, your perspective changes. Sometimes you leave inspired, sometimes emotionally lighter,” he says.
One experience, in particular, remains unforgettable for him: “An ambulance driver once joined one of our camps and spoke about his experiences during the pandemic — the fears he witnessed, the struggles he faced, the emotional toll of that period. Everyone in the group was deeply moved. That is the thing with these trips. Every camp feels emotionally different.”
Wayanad, Coorg and Goa are among the popular destinations. Beyond friendships, the organisers say these camps have also led to professional networking and long-term communities.
Most camps operate on fixed budget-friendly packages that include accommodation, meals, transportation, sightseeing and guides. While some allow participants to join with friends, most encourage solo travel.
Srinath G, co-founder of Sarkeet Planners, says the shift actually began after the pandemic. “Covid-19 changed people’s mindset,” he says.
“People realise life can pause unexpectedly at any time. Travel is no longer just about visiting places. People now want to explore cultures, stories and human connections.”
After conducting trekking trips with strangers for nearly a year, the group is now preparing to launch full-fledged strangers camps that also feature local cultural experiences so participants can engage with the place and culture.
Many organisers believe social media has accelerated the popularity of these camps. “Earlier, such communities existed in smaller ways. But social media amplified them,” says Amith Raj P, co-founder of Prakrithi, a new travel group set to organise a camp in Wayanad’s 900 Kandi region this weekend.
“People are constantly stuck in front of screens and living in curated online realities. In these camps, they get to be with real people, hear real stories and exist — without judgement. Even introverts slowly begin to feel comfortable.”
Prakrithi’s camps also include popular additions like mentalism sessions, clay modelling and painting exchanges, along with nature-based experiences like pond visits and forest walks.
For many participants, affordability also plays a major role. “More than half of our travellers look for budget-friendly experiences,” says Silpa Shibu John, coordinator of Tripko.
“People may not have the luxury of taking long vacations, but they still want meaningful breaks. In these camps, everyone is treated equally regardless of background. It becomes more than travel, but a space to learn, think differently or simply sit without staring at a phone screen,”
Tripko has organised stranger trips to destinations such as Munnar, Kolukkumalai, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Kashmir.
Women-only strangers camps are also finding more takers. One such initiative is She Yathra, founded by solo traveller Nafreen Al Zaishah.
“For me, travel was never just sightseeing. It is about experience, self-discovery and freedom,” she says.
“Many women still hesitate to travel because of safety concerns or the lack of like-minded company. I wanted to create a space where they could feel safe enough to step out.”
Launched this March, She Yathra has already seen a vibrant response. “We had around 30 participants in the first trip, including a single mother, a widow and a 75-year-old woman,” Nafreen says.
“I did not know how they would bond initially, but from the bus journey itself, they began connecting. Once that first barrier breaks, the experience becomes transformative.”
Safety, all organisers insist, remains central to every experience. Campsites are carefully selected, and guides and coordinators accompany participants throughout the trip.
Beyond adventure and aesthetics, organisers believe it is a sense of comfort and emotional safety that keeps people coming back.
Inside a strangers camp
Ice-breaker games
No-phone sessions
Storytelling circles
Trekking / jeep rides
Campfire & music
Mental wellness activities
Shared cooking/chai stops
Sunrise hikes
Why youngsters are signing up
Travelling solo but not alone
Budget-friendly trips
Escape from screen fatigue
Networking & friendships
Safe spaces for women
General norms
No alcohol/smoking
Respect personal boundaries
No-judgement zone
Participate in group activities
Limited phone usage
Everyone cleans up together