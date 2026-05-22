Kerala’s youngsters are turning to strangers camps for connection

"Good company in a journey makes the way seem shorter,” wrote Izaak Walton centuries ago.

Back then, “good company” probably meant trusted friends, familiar faces and people whose stories you already knew by heart. Today, that definition seems to have wandered towards strangers bound together by a mutual craving for escape, spontaneity and connection.

Across India, a new tribe of travellers is signing up for curated strangers camps and community getaways where nobody knows each other at the start. Somewhere between mountain sunsets, long bus rides, and jamming sessions, strangers are becoming the kind of people you promise to meet again before the trip is even over. In Kerala too, the trend is growing steadily.

“There is something deeply beautiful about people coming together. And journeys turn into experiences where you discover nature, roots, time, yourself and others along the way. We wanted to create a space where people can exist as they are, listen to one another, share happiness and heartbreak, and realise they are not alone,” says Sahad Ibrahim, founder of Oppam, which has been conducting strangers camps for over two years.

“People arrive as strangers and by the final day, it is not unusual to see them hugging each other tightly, often with tears rolling down their faces,” he adds.

Unlike many curated travel experiences, most strangers camps, including Oppam, are designed to be budget-friendly and open to everyone, with no strict age barriers. Beyond the usual trekking, hiking, and tent stays, the camps also focus heavily on emotional connection through music circles, stargazing nights, storytelling sessions and activities aimed at helping people unwind.

“I was someone who first experienced strangers camps as a participant,” says Shansad, one of the co-founder of Exploria Travel Time.

“That experience stayed with me. Later, when we started a travel company with friends, we knew we wanted to create something similar. For us, this is not just about profit. It is something we pour our hearts into because, as humans, all of us seek connection.”